A Red Circle to Host Second Annual Pig Roast

A Red Circle and Phi Global Farms will hold their second annual pig roast on Fri., May 4 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Phi Global Farms in Spanish Lake, Mo. Tickets are $50 per person and proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the nonprofit’s Healthy Community Market, which provides fresh and affordable produce plus additional healthy food options to the region.

The evening features a pig roast presented by Phi Global Farms along with side dishes by NeeuQ’s “The Experience” and Chef Jessica Moore, drinks by Mesha Lewis of Moo’s Mobile Mixer, sparkling punch by Jigga Juiced Up, and sweets by Kim Mosby Summers. Live musical entertainment will be provided by Lady J Huston and her band from 5 to 7 p.m.

Phi Global Farms is a 13-acre urban farm located in Spanish Lake, Mo. that uses agricultural-based educational systems to end poverty and promote health and wellness. Founded in 2018 by Mitchell D. Pearson, the farm addresses the needs of distressed communities, especially those in urban settings.

Founded in 2017, A Red Circle is a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of racial equity in North St. Louis County, Mo. The organization creates economic and community betterment solutions through education, employment, and empowerment. A Red Circle has four Missouri locations – Healthy Flavor Community Garden in Riverview, North County Agricultural Education Center in Pine Lawn, The Creative Spot in Ferguson, and North County Community Nexus in Bellefontaine Neighbors – to best serve the community and improve wellness opportunities for its citizens who experience healthy food access disparities in the region.

For more information about the fundraiser, call (314) 328-2286.