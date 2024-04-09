Traverse Bay Farms, America’s #1 Nationally Award-Winning Superfruit Company, Launches 7 New Videos

Traverse Bay Farms, America’s #1 Nationally Award-Winning Superfruit brand, is thrilled to announce the release of seven new videos on their website and YouTube channel.

Traverse Bay Farms, celebrated as America’s #1 Nationally Award-Winning Superfruit Company and the proud winner of over 38 national food awards, is thrilled to announce the release of seven new videos on their website www.TraverseBayFarms.com and their YouTube Channel: Traverse Bay Farms Fruit Advantage. These videos are designed to educate and inspire viewers on the power of incorporating superfruits and nutritious foods into their daily lives.

In addition to the wealth of knowledge shared in each video, viewers are invited to download a free copy of the “Super Fruit Handbook” from the Traverse Bay Farms website, further expanding on the health benefits and practical uses of superfruits in everyday diet.

New Video Line-Up Includes:

“Fruitful Wellness: Unlock the Natural Health Secrets of Fruits” – Embark on a delicious journey through the world of fruits and uncover the incredible health benefits they offer. “The Ultimate Guide to Cherry Juice: Most Common Questions About Cherry Juice Answered” – Explore the refreshing and revitalizing world of cherry juice and its numerous health advantages. “The Ultimate Guide to the Health Wonders of Popular Vegetables” – Delve into the nutritional powerhouse of vegetables and learn how they contribute to a healthier lifestyle. “Sustaining Your Nutrient-Rich Diet for Life” – Discover the secrets to maintaining a balanced and nutrient-rich diet that evolves with your wellness journey. “Sustainable Weight Loss: No Starvation, Just Nourishment” – Debunk the myth that weight loss requires deprivation and learn sustainable, nourishing strategies for shedding pounds. “Boost Your Metabolism Naturally: The Ultimate Guide” – Uncover natural and effective methods to enhance and revitalize your metabolism for optimal health. “7 Healthy Swaps for Junk Food Cravings: Satisfy Your Taste Buds Without Guilt” – Conquer junk food cravings with delicious, nutritious alternatives that won’t leave you feeling guilty.

Traverse Bay Farms is dedicated to providing the highest quality superfruits and health-related products to consumers. With a focus on natural health and wellness, Traverse Bay Farms is committed to helping individuals lead healthier lives through the power of nature’s bounty.

For further information, visit www.TraverseBayFarms.com and explore our range of award-winning products and resources.

Winner of 38+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.