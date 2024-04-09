New, Curated Wine and Spirits Store Opens in Ancram, NY. Owned and Operated by Rachel Merriam, Culinary Institute of America Graduate and Sommelier.

Fulton and Forbes is a wine and spirits store set in the idyllic town of Ancram, NY. The store showcases classic wines and spirits from iconic winemaking regions. All the wines are sourced through the lens of supporting honest farming practices and small producers. They also feature the many great distilleries of the Northeast. The store is outfitted with daily drinkers or anything needed for a celebration from the cellar.

Owner and operator, Rachel Merriam, is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America where she studied Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management. She has worked in the food and beverage industry for over a decade most notably as the wine director and sommelier for Casa Mono & Bar Jamon and for a winery in the Hudson Valley. Rachel’s work in the wine industry has allowed her to travel to winemaking regions throughout Europe and the United States. She looks forward to providing extraordinary service and advice to her customers.

The name Fulton and Forbes is a tribute to Rachel’s grandfather, Samuel Merriam, who started an automobile retail business in New Haven, CT on Forbes Avenue and Fulton Street. When he later acquired the property in the mid 1950’s he named the real estate company he founded Fulton Forbes, Inc. Coincidentally, the shop was previously a service station.

Fulton & Forbes Wine, Spirits and Wares is centrally located at 1415 County Road 7 in Ancram, NY it is about 20 minutes from Hudson, NY, Salisbury, CT and Great Barrington, Mass.