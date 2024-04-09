Axiom Chiropractic & Neuropathy Expands Office Staff to Meet Patients’ Needs

Sioux Falls, SD, chiropractic office specializing in neuropathy hires new receptionist to streamline patient treatment and scheduling as the practice continues to grow.

The experienced chiropractic team at Axiom Chiropractic & Neuropathy helps patients suffering from peripheral neuropathy symptoms find relief and improve their quality of life. Because patients travel from all over South Dakota and surrounding states to receive treatment at Axiom, a highly organized and patient-focused atmosphere is a top priority. Hiring a new receptionist will enable Axiom’s team to give every patient the warm welcome and efficient care they love and expect from Clinical Director Dr. Wubben, DC, and his team.

Many patients with peripheral neuropathy symptoms are told there is no cure and that medications to control the symptoms are the only option. Dr. Wubben, however, takes a unique approach to treating neuropathy based on his belief that the pain, numbness, or tingling in the hands and feet that his patients experience is often a symptom of a broader problem. By looking at the whole picture of patient health and striving to improve it, Dr. Wubben can frequently help patients reduce or eliminate their neuropathy symptoms. This hope that he offers draws patients to Axiom Chiropractic & Neuropathy, and the outcomes lead them to stay.

“I am proud of the quality holistic care that we provide at Axiom,” remarked Wubben. “It is gratifying to see the wonderful improvements our patients experience as a result of their treatment. We have a great team, and I recognized the invaluable part that every team member plays in the success of this practice.”

Growth brings change, and at Axiom, it means adding to the team to keep the office running smoothly and ensure patients have the support they need. Jessica (Last Name) is the most recent addition to the Axiom team. A strong communicator, she will work at the front desk, interacting with patients and interfacing with the treatment team. Known for her positive attitude, Jessica fits right in and is already winning over patients.

“Creating a welcoming atmosphere and relationships of trust with our patients has always been at the center of everything we do,” stated Wubben. “Within Jessica’s first week on the job, one patient remarked that ‘she fit right in and had the spark of life in her eyes.’ I am pleased our patients feel so comfortable and welcome around Jessica and look forward to working with her.”

Axiom Chiropractic & Neuropathy helps many patients experience neuropathy pain relief by decreasing inflammation, increasing circulation, improving nutrition, and stimulating the nerves. To learn more about how Axiom Chiropractic & Neuropathy helps patients with peripheral neuropathy reduce their symptoms and lead healthier lives, call (605) 275-2010 or visit www.Axiom-Chiropractic.com.

About Axiom Chiropractic & Neuropathy

Axiom Chiropractic & Neuropathy helps individuals find relief from their Peripheral Neuropathy symptoms. They utilize revolutionary treatment methods featuring state-of-the-art medical-grade equipment to reverse the pain and other negative symptoms caused by the condition.