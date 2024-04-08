PROHED Secures Digital Mandate for Elevating Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya’s Performance Marketing

Prohed, the digital marketing agency has successfully secured the digital mandate to enhance the performance marketing strategies for the Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya. This partnership has marked a significant milestone for both parties, as Prohed’s expertise in the digital marketing landscape has helped the institute boost their online presence and drive more student enrollment. It revolutionized the way institutes’ approaches to digital marketing, particularly in the realm of professional courses such as ACCA, CA, and CMA.

Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya (Lakshya) stands as a leading educational institute in India, and with the help of Prohed’s expertise in digital strategies, they are now able to connect with students across different locations and are attracting them more easily. This collaboration has turned out to be a testament to the power of strategic digital marketing partnerships in the education sector. By leveraging Prohed’s innovative techniques, Lakshya has seen a significant rise in online visibility and engagement, ultimately leading to a rise in student enrollment numbers.

Mr. Orwell Lionel, Managing Director at the Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya, remarked, “In today’s dynamic educational landscape, it’s essential for the institute to adapt and embrace digital innovation to stay ahead of the curve. We are delighted to partner with Prohed, whose expertise in digital marketing has truly transformed our online presence and helped us reach a wider audience of potential students. Together, we are poised to redefine the standards of excellence in professional education.”

Pulkit Dubey, Co-Founder of PROHED, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Lakshya in their journey towards digital transformation. Our team is committed to leveraging digital marketing strategies to boost the institute’s visibility and attract top-talented students to their programs. With our proven track record in performance marketing, we are confident that our partnership will continue to drive success and growth for Lakshya in the competitive education industry.”

This collaboration between Prohed and the Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya underscores a shared commitment to innovation and excellence in the education sector. As they embark on their transformative journey together, Prohed will keep combining their expertise and experience to implement cutting-edge digital marketing techniques that will elevate Lakshya’s reputation and reform their position as the leader in the education industry.