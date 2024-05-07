Axiom Chiropractic & Neuropathy Raises Patient Awareness of Fall Hazards Through Lunch and Learn

A chiropractic office specializing in peripheral neuropathy treatment welcomes patients to an educational Lunch and Learn meeting focusing on fall awareness and prevention.

Axiom Chiropractic & Neuropathy uses state-of-the-art medical equipment and treatments to help relieve and reverse peripheral neuropathy symptoms. Their holistic approach to health seeks to uncover and treat the root causes of patient symptoms and improve their quality of life. The team at Axiom also aims to provide patients with educational resources to understand their symptoms and how to avoid common complications. Because patients with peripheral neuropathy are more likely to experience a fall, Axiom dedicated its April Lunch and Learn meeting to educating patients about the dangers and how to avoid them.

Clinical Director of Axiom Chiropractic, Dr. Justin Wubben, DC, began his career as a chiropractor in 2010. After seeing the devastating impact that peripheral neuropathy had on his father, he sought a way to help the thousands who suffer from neuropathy symptoms as a result of chemotherapy, diabetes, medications, and many other conditions. His methods, which include stimulating the nerves, decreasing inflammation, increasing blood flow, and improving nutrition, provide the ideal environment to allow nerves to heal, relieving the numbness, pain, and tingling in the hands and feet many patients have.

“Peripheral neuropathy is an extremely common condition that unfortunately has not been the subject of enough research,” remarked Dr. Wubben. “The result is that many patients are prescribed medications to mask the symptoms and are told there is no effective treatment or cure for their symptoms. When we understand and address the underlying cause, there is so much more we can do to alleviate their symptoms, and in many cases reverse them altogether.”

Patients with peripheral neuropathy may be less steady on their feet. Without the ability to feel the floor or obstacles underfoot, they are more likely to lose their balance and react slowly as they begin to fall. This combination of problems often leads to falls that result in serious injuries. Understanding how and why neuropathy increases patients’ risk for falls can help them take steps now to avoid falling.

“With the best care, nerves can heal and numbness in the feet and legs can improve,” stated Dr. Wubben. “However, this process takes time. In the meantime, it is essential that patients with neuropathy take extra care to avoid trip and fall hazards. Avoiding falls will keep them on the path to health and healing. This is such an important topic that we decided to invite patients to a discussion at our April Lunch and Learn.”

To learn more about how Axiom Chiropractic & Neuropathy helps improve and reverse neuropathy symptoms or to schedule an appointment, call (605) 275-2010 or visit www.Axiom-Chiropractic.com.

About Axiom Chiropractic & Neuropathy

Axiom Chiropractic & Neuropathy helps individuals find relief from their Peripheral Neuropathy symptoms. They utilize revolutionary treatment methods featuring state-of-the-art medical-grade equipment to reverse the pain and other negative symptoms caused by the condition.