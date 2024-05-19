The Gorden Companies Announces Sale of Lakeside Boat & RV Storage in Lake Havasu City, AZ

Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Companies/Keller Williams East Valley has arranged the sale of Lakeside Boat & RV Storage in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. The self-storage facility sold May 15, 2024 for $5,300,000. The property spans 2.83 acres, 64,040 rentable sf and provides 128 spaces of self-storage. Jeff Gorden represented the Seller.

Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, “The sale of Lakeside Boat & RV Storage is another example of the premium we’ve been able to achieve for sellers. Our team has arranged the sale of multiple properties such as this one. At closing, Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to new projects.”

Jeff Gorden is the Arizona, Nevada & Utah Broker Affiliate for the Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) and specializes in self-storage and RV storage investment properties.

Gorden’s team is actively searching for additional Self Storage and RV Storage purchase and development opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com or call 480-331-8880. (www.gorden-group.com)

