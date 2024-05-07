FlipHTML5 Helps Create HTML5 Flipbooks with Interactive Multimedia

FlipHTML5 recently announced a versatile HTML5 flipbook maker that converts PPTs, PDFs, Word documents, and images into dynamic flipbooks within minutes.

Different from traditional flipbooks, an HTML5 flipbook offers an interactive and portable version with flipping effects. The HTML5 format ensures that flipbooks are accessible on different devices. Recognizing the advantages of interactive flipbooks, FlipHTML5 introduces its flipbook maker for global users to bring PDFs to life with powerful features. The platform supports the uploading of single or multiple PDFs, making it easy to create visually appealing flipbooks.

Aside from the realistic flipping effects and sounds, what sets HTML5 flipbooks apart from static flipbooks is their interactivity. With FlipHTML5, users have the ability to enrich their dynamic flipbooks with creative elements that engage with readers. For example, businesses are able to embed links to direct customers to product pages, add videos to provide detailed information about their products, or include hotspots to catch customers’ eyes.

FlipHTML5 is widely recognized and favored for its rich customization options. Catering to different reading habits, the HTML5 flipbook maker allows users to set the page-turning direction of their flipbooks, from left to right or right to left. What’s more, users have the option to incorporate entrance and exit animation effects for desired elements, ensuring the flipbook looks visually appealing. Other methods include adding trigger actions, table of contents, and Google Maps.

One of the standout features of HTML5 flipbooks is their inherent portability and cross-platform features. FlipHTML5 enables users to enjoy interactive content on a wide array of devices, including desktops, tablets, and mobile phones, without losing the quality. Furthermore, the online platform assists users in expanding their global reach by encouraging users to share their content across social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

“Harnessing the HTML5 flipbook maker, bringing your content to life is at hand,” Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5, said.

For more information about how to create an HTML5 flipbook, please visit FlipHTML5.

About FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.