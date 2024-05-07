President of Business Modification Group Presents at EGIA EPiC 2024

HVAC business broker Patrick Lange shared business growth strategies at the Electric & Gas Industries Association (EGIA) Educating Professionals in Contracting (EPiC) conference

Patrick Lange, a renowned HVAC broker and president of Business Modification Group, delivered an impactful presentation at the EGIA EPiC 2024 event in Anaheim, California. Speaking to a packed house of industry professionals, Lange provided actionable insights on maximizing business value in today’s competitive market. He emphasized the importance of strategic planning to enhance the worth of HVAC businesses.

Business Modification Group is a leading advisory firm specializing in selling and acquiring HVAC businesses. As its president and a previous HVAC company owner, Lange is committed to helping others in the industry. He offered practical advice to a captivated audience that they could implement immediately to strengthen their businesses, covering topics such as HVAC market valuation, buyer preferences, and growth strategies.

“I am always excited to present to business owners to help them avoid mistakes I see so many making,” said Lange. “For most of my clients, their business is their largest asset. Most have never sold a business, though, so getting all of the information they can is absolutely the first step in the right direction.”

In his presentation titled “Building a Business to Sell: 4 Things You Can Start Doing Today to Increase Value,” Lange shed light on what buyers seek in HVAC businesses and the real money-makers for companies looking to sell. Attendees gained valuable insights into common pitfalls that can diminish valuation and learned practical strategies to mitigate risks, optimize growth, and improve the overall worth of their HVAC businesses.

“We have all heard about the many acquisitions taking place in the industry, as well as some of the crazy figures people are selling for,” Lange explained. “But most business owners don’t know what buyers seek. I don’t want them to wait until they are ready to sell, only to find out their business has low value due to some easy fixes. By planning ahead and taking some steps now, HVAC business owners can create the value that will allow them to have the exit of their dreams.”

Lange’s session gave attendees a comprehensive understanding of the factors driving business valuation in the HVAC sector. From identifying growth opportunities to navigating potential stumbling blocks, Lange’s expertise empowered HVAC business owners to take proactive steps toward building businesses with lasting value. For more information about Patrick Lange’s brokerage company and his insights on growing HVAC businesses, visit www.BusinessModificationGroup.com.

About Business Modification Group

Business Modification Group is a trusted HVAC broker with a reputation for consistently selling a record number of heating, air, and plumbing companies nationwide. They pride themselves as a firm with the most complete database that exists of buyers and sellers specifically in the HVAC business.