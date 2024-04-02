HempStreet looks to amplify the reach of Palliative Care with ‘Dignity’,

HempStreet, India’s first research-to-retail venture in the ayurvedic cannabis sector, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking palliative care platform, Dignity. Designed for patients suffering from terminal illnesses including cancer, leukemia, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and others, Dignity is a first-of-its-kind online caregiving platform in India. HempStreet’s objectives with this launch are twofold: to significantly enhance accessibility to palliative care services in India by up to 2-3 times, while simultaneously reducing the daily cost.

In India, palliative care services face inadequacy due to barriers like population density, poverty, and stringent policies, leaving less than 1% of the population able to reach healthcare centers. For terminally ill senior citizens, this becomes all the more challenging and their quality of life deteriorates. This initiative stems from HempStreet’s meticulous observation spanning over two years, revealing India’s dire need for enhanced palliative care services. With ‘Dignity’, HempStreet aims to improve patient outcomes by providing comprehensive healthcare solutions including access to doctors, counselors, emotional support services, emergency assistance, and safe medication management at a lower cost. The platform is accessible to users, caregivers, family members, and anyone within the palliative care ecosystem. Kerala has more palliative care centers than the rest of the country and the initial implementation of the platform would be in Kerala with an aim to amplify reach of palliative care personnel and also to reduce cost of delivery of care and medicines.

“Our mission at HempStreet has always been centered on improving patient outcomes and accessibility to healthcare,” said Abhishek Mohan, Founder and CEO, HempStreet. “As we have always been about going deep rather than wide, keeping the patient at the centre of our efforts, With our palliative care platform, we seek to bring a dignified upgrade to the landscape of end-of-life care in India, ensuring that everyone receives the compassionate support they deserve. We feel the actual definition of palliative care should be expanded to include every person above 60 years of age that experiences a single or multiple chronic illnesses. This would translate to about 20-25 million individuals at the minimum in India. This initiative is a testament to our unwavering dedication to driving positive healthcare delivery changes nationwide. We will in no way limit this platform to just our products and we invite all stakeholders to join us in this endeavour as we strive to redefine the standards of palliative care in India.”

The unique selling proposition of Dignity lies in its ability to bring together various stakeholders involved in palliative care, amplifying the reach of palliative care professionals, ensuring safe access to medication, and providing comprehensive support tailored to individual needs.

