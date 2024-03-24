World Tai Chi (Taiji) Day at Hockessin Athletic Club (Delaware)

What is World Tai Chi (Taiji) Day?

Taiji (also spelled Tai Chi) is an ancient Chinese internal martial art, a meditation system and health practice. It is one of the most eﬀective exercise for the health of mind and body. On April 27th, World Tai Chi Day brings together the worldwide community of Taiji and Qigong enthusiasts and teachers from over 80 nations across racial, ethnic, religious, and geopolitical boundaries, as one family, providing the world a vision of global connection and cooperation around personal health and healing.

What will I learn during the World Tai Chi Day event?

During World Tai Chi Day, Master Kevin Sun will lead interactive activities for Tai Chi beginners. Those who do not have any Taiji (Tai Chi) experience would be able to explore Taiji together with other participants and start learning how to increase their health and vitality through Taiji exercises.

What are the Benefits of Taiji (Tai Chi)?

Learning Taiji correctly provides a practical avenue for improving balance, alignment, ﬁne-scale motor control, rhythm of movement and mental health. Taiji is practiced in a state of absolute relaxation that helps us let go of our grudges, prejudices, and baggage that keeps us tied to the past. Taiji helps us live better, more calmly, clearly, healthfully, and productively. You will see your progress reﬂected by how much better you feel in your health and life.

