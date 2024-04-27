Biz Apps Partner Summit for Microsoft Ecosystem to Deliver FY 25 Insights

Dynamics Communities and Community Summit North America, in collaboration with Microsoft, are introducing the Biz Apps Partner Summit to run July 24-25, 2024, in Bellevue, Washington delivering a 24-hour immersion into FY 25 priorities, opportunities and, of course, the role of AI with Copilot for consultants, systems integrators and ISVs.

Built to accelerate the success of Microsoft Dynamics partners, the Biz Apps Partner Summit packs in a ton of actionable intelligence in the form of keynotes, general sessions, panel discussions and fireside chats along with a low-key reception and dinner on Wednesday evening.

“With some incredible collaboration with the team at Microsoft, Dynamics Partners, and industry veteran advisors, the Biz Apps Partner Summit was born, and we are thrilled to bring it to Dynamics Partners looking to scale their business by having access to the people and information that can make that happen,” said Dynamic Communities CEO, John Siefert.

Day 1 starts with a luncheon and keynote by Donald Kossmann, Microsoft VP Business Copilot and Distinguished Engineer, followed by sessions on go-to-market strategy, SMC with Alex Pombo and Alistair Butler, an enterprise session with GPS/GSI leadership, a panel discussion featuring field sales leaders Brion Reusche, Erik Opsahl, Steve Cohen, and Howard Swerdloff, a panel discussion with leading partners and we will close the day with a reception and dinner for networking.

“Partners that serve our SMC customers play a pivotal role leading cloud migration and digital transformation with AI and Copilot,” said Sharon Schoenborn, Corporate Vice President, Americas SMC at Microsoft. “We look forward to sharing updates and programs that will help guide customer success at the 2024 Biz Apps Partner Summit in July from Dynamics Communities and Summit NA.”

Day 2 begins with breakfast and a keynote from partner ecosystem leaders Cecilia Flombaum and Peter Jensen, followed by go to market sessions featuring Becky Lymberis and Justin Ross, a fireside chat on Microsoft AI Partner Programs, a panel discussion featuring Uriel Rootshtain and other leaders moderated by industry leading partners and finally a closing keynote over lunch with a Microsoft Biz Apps executive.

Commenting on his participation on the event, Peter Jensen, Director Business Applications Partner Strategy, said, “Partners are at the center of our AI & Digital Transformation strategy. At the Dynamics Communities 2024 Biz Apps Partner Summit in July, we look forward to discussing all the ways partners can leverage Microsoft programs to build profitable practices in Business Applications.”

Created as a follow up to the sold-out Partner Preconference co-created with Microsoft at Community Summit North America 2023, the event is not built to duplicate or replicate any other partner events in the market, but instead create a different experience that is fast-paced, energetic and networked with the right people.

All details can be found on the Biz Apps Partner Summit website, where you can reserve your spot to join us as a registered attendee for $799 until June 1, 2024, which includes all meals whilst at the event, then the price becomes $999. Special appreciation to BDO for underwriting this event, and to Dynamicweb and Experlogix for their sponsorship of the Biz Apps Partner Summit.

About Dynamic Communities

Dynamic Communities is proud to be the producers of the largest independent gathering of the Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem, Community Summit North America. Summit NA has unmatched value with 500+ educational sessions to deliver end-to-end learning around all versions of Dynamics 365 FO/AX, CE/CRM & BC/NAV, Dynamics GP, Power Platform and the rise of AI through Copilot. 4000+ Microsoft Users​ and 200+ Consultants, Systems Integrators and ISVs come together for a week of peer education, training and learning to decrease complexity that will deliver results that companies demand.

We also bring the foundation of For User, By User to a year-round digital format with our learning platform, www.dynamicscommunities.com. Dynamics Communities represents collaboration, knowledge sharing, expertise, networking, and the decentralization of years of intelligence which can only be found in a passionate community of people.