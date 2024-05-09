Chattanooga Dental Center Introduces Revolutionary LANAP® Laser Dentistry for Gum Disease Treatment

This innovative technology, FDA-cleared and scientifically proven, is a game-changer in the world of dentistry. With LANAP laser dentistry, patients can experience a faster healing process, less discomfort and downtime, little to no gum recession, reduced inflammation and bleeding, and better long-term results. Not only does it save teeth that were previously deemed hopeless, but it also promotes bone regeneration for a stronger and healthier smile.

In comparison to traditional gum surgery, which involves cutting and stitching of the gums, LANAP laser dentistry is minimally invasive. The PerioLase MVP-7 laser precisely targets bacteria within the gum pockets while preserving healthy tissue, resulting in a more comfortable and efficient treatment process for patients.

Chattanooga Dental Center’s very own Dr. Suekert has been using laser technology in dentistry since 1991 and was certified and licensed to perform the LANAP protocol in 2009. As a certified laser trainer, he ensures that all staff members are properly educated and trained in using this advanced equipment. So patients can rest assured that they are in capable and experienced hands.

For those who are seeking a dentist who is trained and skilled in using LANAP laser dentistry, Chattanooga Dental Center is the place to go. Learn more about this groundbreaking treatment option and schedule a consultation by visiting https://www.chattanoogadentalcenter.com/services/laser-dentistry/ or calling (423) 515-5378.

