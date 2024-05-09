One Love Kitchen, A Local Catering Company Specializing in Jamaican Food, Now Open In Wake County

One Love Kitchen, A Local Catering Company Specializing in Authentic Jamaican Food, is now open in Wake Forest, Raleigh, Cary, and Durham.

In a culinary journey that spans thousands of miles and generations of family tradition, Chef Brittany Burke has brought the authentic flavors of Jamaica to the Triangle Area with the opening of One Love Kitchen, a local catering company that specializes in homemade Jamaican cuisine.

Born and raised in Jamaica, Chef Brittany grew up in a household where the kitchen was the heart of the home. “Cooking was more than just preparing meals,” she recalls, “it was a way for our family to come together, to share stories, and to pass down our traditions from one generation to the next.”

With years of exceptional culinary experience under her belt, Chef Brittany made the bold decision to bring her passion for Jamaican cuisine to the United States. “I wanted to share the flavors and the love that I grew up with,” she says, “and to create a business that would allow me to pass down those same traditions to my own family.”

One Love Kitchen is the realization of that dream. From spicy jerk chicken to savory oxtail and rice and peas, every dish on the menu is prepared with the same care and attention to detail that Chef Brittany learned from her family back in Jamaica. “We don’t cut corners here,” she says with a smile, “we use only the freshest ingredients and we take the time to do things right.”

One Love Kitchen is about more than just great food. It’s about bringing people together, just like those family meals back in Jamaica. “When you sit down to a meal from One Love Kitchen,” says Chef Brittany, “you’re not just eating food, you’re experiencing a little bit of the love and the warmth that I grew up with.”

Whether you’re looking for a casual lunch with friends or a full-scale catering service for your next event, One Love Kitchen has you covered.

With One Love Kitchen now serving Wake Forest, Raleigh, Cary, Knightdale and Durham, it’s never been easier to experience the authentic flavors of Jamaica right here in the Triangle Area.

So come on down to One Love Kitchen and taste the difference that generations of family tradition can make. As Chef Brittany likes to say, “In Jamaica, we don’t just eat to live, we live to eat!”

For more information about One Love Kitchen, including menus, locations served, and catering services, visit www.onelove.kitchen.

Contact:

Chef Brittany Burke

One Love Kitchen – Jamaican Food & Catering

‪(919) 295-2125‬

www.onelove.kitchen

About One Love Kitchen – Jamaican Food & Catering

One Love Kitchen is a family-owned catering company that specializes in authentic, homemade Jamaican cuisine. Founded by Chef Brittany Burke, who brought her exceptional culinary experience and passion for Jamaican food from her homeland to the United States, One Love Kitchen is dedicated to sharing the flavors and traditions of Jamaica with the Triangle Area community. With a focus on fresh ingredients, time-honored recipes, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere, One Love Kitchen brings people together through the power of great food and family traditions. The company proudly serves Wake Forest, Raleigh, Cary, and Durham, offering a range of services from casual lunches to full-scale catering for events of all sizes. For more information, visit www.onelovekitchen.com or connect with us on Instagram.