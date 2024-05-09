KCM Trade Armenian Office Opening Party: A Celebration of Expansion and Success

To celebrate this significant achievement and embark in a new era of possibilities, KCM Trade hosted a warm and inviting office opening event on May 2nd at its newly established office in the Barekamutyun Business Center, Yerevan. Esteemed employees and guests gathered, bringing with them an air of excitement and anticipation to celebrate this momentous occasion.

During the ceremony, there was an engaging presentation highlighting KCM Trade Armenia’s goals, vision, and dedication to excellence. The presentation underscored the organization’s commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients and stakeholders, both locally and internationally.

What made the company opening ceremony truly memorable was the meticulous attention to detail in every aspect of the event; from the beautifully designed utensils for lunch to the professional photography capturing every moment. The event undeniably became more memorable with the addition of the exquisite taste of Armenian wines, infusing the event with the distinct flavors of Armenia. Every detail was thoughtfully arranged to ensure an unforgettable experience for all.

A big thanks to everyone who helped make the night a success, and please stay tuned for more updates from around KCM Trades global offices.

###