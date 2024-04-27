Jill Jodar Announces the Release of Her Book, “Skinthesis”

SAN FRANCISCO – April 25, 2024 – PRLog — Synthesis CX Consulting is thrilled to announce the release of Jill Jodar, L.E.’s new book, Skinthesis: The Esthetician’s Guide to Mastering Client Experience and Management. This first edition is poised to transform the landscape of esthetic care, offering professionals an exhaustive manual to enhance client interactions and de-stress the art of client management

Skinthesis is a fantastic tool for navigating the complexities of client management and creating memorable, high-quality experiences. Jill Jodar’s expert insights—gleaned from 25 years of experience—provide readers with invaluable tips, scripts, and strategies designed to elevate their practice to the highest standards of service and professionalism.

The book meticulously covers the entire flow of the esthetician- client relationship, from first contact to handling challenging scenarios gracefully and efficiently. Jodar’s approach integrates tough love, cheerleading, and humor, making this guide a must-have for industry professionals aiming to refine their skills and grow their client base.

“I wrote Skinthesis to empower estheticians to harness the full potential of their expertise and dedication,” says Jill Jodar. “This book is the culmination of all my years of practice and learning, distilled into practical, actionable advice that can transform any esthetic practice.”

Published by Synthesis CX Consulting and available for purchase in softcover through Amazon, Skinthesis is essential reading for estheticians committed to excellence in every facet of their profession.

Key Takeaways from Skinthesis

Client-Experience Approach: The book emphasizes the importance of a client-centered approach in the esthetics industry. It guides estheticians in enhancing the client experience by meticulously planning and personalizing every interaction— from initial contact through various service phases to follow-up—ensuring a seamless and personalized journey for each client.

Handling Difficult Situations: Jodar provides detailed scripts and strategies for managing challenging situations, such as late cancellations, no-shows, and unsatisfied clients. She stresses the importance of clear communication, setting boundaries, and maintaining professionalism to handle these scenarios while preserving client relationships effectively.

Importance of Professionalism: Skinthesis underlines the critical role of professionalism in building trust and credibility with clients. It's a call to action to elevate the standards of the esthetic industry and adhere to best practices in all services and client interactions.

About the Author:

Jill Jodar is a licensed esthetician, owner of Jill Jodar Advanced Skin Care, and the founder of Synthesis CX Consulting. With 25 years of experience in the treatment room, she has worked in nearly every sector of the personal care service industry: a corporate-run spa, an independent salon & spa, a renter in a skin care clinic, a collective of independent wellness practitioners, and ultimately, her private practice in Union Square, San Francisco. Before receiving her Esthetician license in 1999, she received a BA with distinction from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where she also attended graduate school focusing on communicative disorders. Jill lives in San Francisco with her husband Joel, and their dog, (the Supervisor) Olive.

About Synthesis CX Consulting:

Based in San Francisco, Synthesis CX Consulting specializes in client experience and management by offering online classes and personalized consulting services. Synthesis CX Consulting helps businesses and practitioners achieve excellence and confidence through truly individualized, focused programs.

