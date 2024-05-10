Sasa Software Introduces the GS Analyzer

In recent years, the cybersecurity landscape has witnessed a surge in sophisticated threats, including supply chain attacks like the infamous SolarWinds incident of 2020. Malicious actors exploit vulnerabilities in executable files to infiltrate networks, leading to devastating consequences for organizations worldwide. Traditional defense mechanisms such as sandboxing often fall short, unable to detect and prevent these advanced threats in a timely manner.

GS Analyzer addresses this critical gap by employing state-of-the-art static binary analysis techniques. By reverse engineering executable code, GS Analyzer comprehensively examines every line and function within the code without the need for execution. This allows for the identification of potential threats at the gateway, significantly reducing the risk of undetected malware infiltration.

“GS Analyzer represents a paradigm shift in threat assessment for executable files,” said Eitan Greenberg, VP of Marketing at Sasa Software. “By leveraging advanced reverse engineering methods, we can provide organizations with a proactive defense against malicious code, enabling them to safeguard their digital assets and maintain operational continuity.”

Key features of GS Analyzer include:

Low Latency: Rapid threat assessment without introducing significant delays in file processing.

Automated Analysis: Streamlined workflow for efficient threat evaluation, reducing manual intervention.

Comprehensive Coverage: Support for over 120 file types, including PDF, PNG, 7-Zip, Java, and more.

The integration of GS Analyzer into GateScanner CDR suite empowers organizations to implement automated threat-based filtering, allowing administrators to swiftly identify and mitigate high-risk content. This proactive approach enhances cybersecurity posture and minimizes the potential impact of malicious executables.

For more information about GS Analyzer and GateScanner’s comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, visit www.sasa-software.com or contact info ( @ ) sasa-software dot com dot

About GateScanner: GateScanner is a leading provider of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions designed to protect organizations from file-based attacks. With a focus on innovation and customer-centricity, GateScanner offers a comprehensive suite of products and services tailored to meet the unique data security needs of businesses across industries.

###