Attendees who werent of Cambodian origin, but were interested in learning more about the culture, were given a true look at recent Cambodian history with the film. To them, the story was unbelievable, but to those who lived through it, it was a reminder of what their people had gone through a mere 45 years ago in the 1970s.

The Khmer Rouge was a radical regime in Cambodia that was in power from 1975 to 1979. During this time, millions of innocent Cambodians were taken from their homes to work in the fields, where many lost their lives during the evacuations.

The Khmer Rouge left its mark on Cambodia, said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the CCV Center. What CVMA is doing to restore the artistic values of the country is extremely important and the CCV Center is happy to back them up. As Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once said, A culture is only as great as its dreams, and its dreams are dreamed by artists.

