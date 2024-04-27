Northern Utah Patients Now Access Lifesaving Heart Valve Procedure Through Intermountain McKay-Dee

Northern Utah Patients Can Now Access Lifesaving, Minimally Invasive Heart Valve Procedure Through Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah

Northern Utah patients who are experiencing symptoms of heart failure now have access to a minimally invasive heart procedure at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital that is not only improving patient lives but saving them.

Cardiologists in Ogden, Utah are now performing a procedure where they place a tiny clip in the heart to repair a leaky mitral valve that significantly decreases the risk of heart failure patients.

“This is a terrific treatment option for patients who are experiencing this issue,” said Eric Lindley, MD, cardiologist and medical director of cardiovascular services at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital. “We’re really proud to be able to offer this treatment for patients living in Northern Utah so they can get the best care close to home.”

The mitral valve is one of four valves in the heart that keep blood flowing in the right direction. Each valve has flaps, called leaflets, that open and close once during each heartbeat. If a valve doesn’t open or close properly, blood flow through the heart to the body can be reduced.

In studies previously done at Intermountain Health and other major heart centers across the country, researchers have found that the MitraClip device reduces risk for hospitalization by half and deaths by nearly 40 percent, while significantly improving the quality of life of patients with secondary mitral regurgitation – an after-effect of heart failure – whose prognosis is typically poor without treatment.

The MitraClip is a tiny device that is attached to the mitral valve in the heart that repairs the leaking valve. In patients with this condition, the mitral valve has been deformed by the effects of heart failure, which leads to leaks that make the heart work harder to move blood through the body.

Unlike surgery, the MitraClip procedure does not require opening the chest surgically and temporarily stopping the heart, so it’s considered a minimally invasive procedure, said Dr. Lindley.

Instead, interventional cardiologists access the mitral valve through a catheter – a small tube that is guided through a vein in the groin to the heart. The MitraClip itself is smaller than a dime, which allows it to be placed via catheter. It’s then maneuvered in place – right above the malfunctioning mitral valve.

With ultrasound guidance, the MitraClip is positioned so it can grab the two leaflets of the valve and pull them together. Once that happens, the sides of the valve can open and close normally. This helps to restore normal blood flow through your heart.

About half of people who develop heart failure die within five years of diagnosis, according to the American Heart Association. For those with secondary mitral regurgitation, blood doesn’t flow properly though their bodies, which can plummet their quality of life. The MitraClip procedure is an effective and minimally invasive solution to the problem.

In severe mitral valve regurgitation, the heart must work harder to pump enough blood to the body. The extra effort causes the left lower heart chamber to get bigger. Untreated, the heart muscle becomes weak. This can cause heart failure.

About half of people who develop heart failure die within five years of diagnosis, according to the American Heart Association.

For those with secondary mitral regurgitation, blood doesn’t flow properly though their bodies, which can plummet their quality of life. The MitraClip procedure is an effective and minimally invasive solution to the problem.

For more information about the MitraClip procedure at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital, call 801-387-3400.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information or updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.