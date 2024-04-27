Rockwell Time Shows Support for Heart of a Lion Foundation at Legends Celebrity Golf Tour

A recognized leader in the design and manufacture of large-face watches joins golf enthusiasts and celebrities in raising money for the Heart of a Lion Foundation, benefitting first responders, veterans, and their families.

Headquartered in Wood Cross, Utah, Rockwell Time is a unique watchmaker and designer specializing in stylish, durable, and high-end timepieces. While accurate time-telling is their strength, Rockwell is also a proud supporter of US military members and first responders. In a show of support for these individuals and their families, Rockwell Time will be present at the second stop of the 2024 John Daly Legends Celebrity Golf Tour in Atlantic City, New Jersey, April 28-30, 2024.

Widely known for their eye-catching big-face watches, which are nearly indestructible, Rockwell Time offers customers more than a stylish accessory to wear. Many popular watch styles are customizable or feature military emblems. Customers purchasing Rockwell sunglasses or a watch can receive a free Hero Mission item to give to a family member or friend who is a first responder or member of the armed forces. These items include the Coliseum watch with custom military graphics on the band.

“Our company was founded with the mantra ‘Live Unrivaled,’” stated Rich Eggett, Founder of Rockwell Time. “We recognize that our ability to live our lives the way we choose is only possible because of the dedication, service, and sacrifices of these individuals. This is why we are so passionate about giving back to them in any way we can.”

The 2024 John Daly Legends Celebrity Golf Tour will bring together celebrities, athletes, and organizations to raise awareness and money for the Heart of a Lion Foundation. The three-day event will occur at the Blue Heron Pines Golf Club near Atlantic City, New Jersey, with some events at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Participants will golf on the Pines award-winning 18-hole golf course in groups of four with celebrities and have the opportunity to win money to donate to their own charities.

“The freedoms we enjoy in this country are remarkable,” said Eggett. “We are forever indebted to those who have sacrificed so much to allow us to live the way we do. We hope that by participating in events like the John Daly Legends Golf Tour, we can show them a part of our gratitude for their service.”

Passionate about supporting American manufacturing, Rockwell Time designs, assembles and manufactures several of their large face watches in the United States. To learn more about how Rockwell Time supports military members and their families or their Hero Mission collection, call 801-298-3016 or visit www.RockwellTime.com.

About Rockwell Time

Rockwell Time is a renowned action sports brand specializing in the design and production of unique, chic, high-quality watches. Available both offline and online at their official store, their products reflect the brand’s unique blend of style, spirit, and adventure.