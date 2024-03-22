Japan – Eisai Selected as a Nadeshiko Brand 2024 as a Listed Company Excelling in Promotion of Women in the Workplace

Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has been selected for the first time by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) as one of the Nadeshiko Brand 2024, as a listed company excelling in the promotion of women in the workplace.

The Nadeshiko Brand initiative aims to introduce certain Tokyo Stock Exchange(TSE)-listed enterprises that are outstanding in terms of encouraging women’s empowerment in the workplace as attractive stocks to investors who place emphasis on improving corporate value in the medium- and long-term, thereby further raising investors’ interest in such enterprises and accelerating the encouragement of women’s empowerment and information disclosure in outstanding enterprises. The initiative has been co-conducted by METI and TSE since FY2012.

Eisai’s Articles of Incorporation defines employees as one of the major stakeholders and specifies that Eisai endeavors to “respect human rights and diversity,” “providing full opportunities for growth in support of self-fulfillment,” and “create an employee-friendly environment” in addition to “ensuring stable employment”. In line with this, Eisai has formulated an “Integrated HR Strategy” and have been implementing human resource policies with the pillars of “well-being including employee health”, “diverse workstyle”, “employee growth”, and “organizational and business growth”, that ensure both individuals and the organization grow together.

Diversity is a source of innovation and an important approach to realize our corporate concept. Eisai has been promoting the creation of a corporate culture in which people with diverse values can play an active role regardless of nationality, gender, age, or other factors. In 2021, Eisai formulated a 10-year plan, named “Eisai Diversity & Inclusion 2021,” which includes targets for the ratio of women in management positions and the rate of men taking paternity and childcare leave, as well as action plans to achieve these targets. Eisai is planning and promoting specific and effective measures tailored to the circumstances of each office.

Moreover, in 2023 Eisai published the “Human Capital Report 2023(PDF)” that focuses on its human capital initiatives and KPI linked to its human resource strategies within Japan. Eisai will continue to strengthen its global information disclosure and DE&I (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) promotion.

Eisai is seeking to provide impact to various stakeholders by delivering new value to patients and the people in the daily living domain through the activities of our employees who are the only stakeholders that can directly contribute to our corporate concept, human health care.

For further details on Eisai’s human capital strategy, including DE&I promotion, can be found in the annual Value Creation Report, and on the Sustainability page of the corporate website.

Media Inquiries:

Public Relations Department,

Eisai Co., Ltd.

+81-(0)3-3817-5120

Copyright ©2024 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Japan Corporate News Network.