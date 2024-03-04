First NABC Championship Basketball Coaching Clinic in New York Sparks Enthusiasm -28, 2024; Featuring an Exceptional Coaching Lineup

The NABC Championship Basketball Clinics, a powerhouse collaboration between NABC and Championship Productions, is bringing top-tier basketball coaching education to New Rochelle, NY, on the Iona University campus, from April 26 to 28, 2024.

This exclusive event will feature renowned speakers such as Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame coach Bob Hurley, 2023’s NCAA “Cinderella story’”coach – Tobin Anderson, BYU’s Mark Pope, ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla, and more.

The New York clinic, hosted at Iona University, is a first for the organizers, building on their extensive experience with regional clinics in other parts of the US. In addition to the New York event, NABC and Championship Productions will host clinics in Atlanta (May 3-5), Nashville (May 10-12), and Las Vegas (May 17-19).

Highlights of the New York NABC Championship Clinic:

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame coach Bob Hurley

Up-and-coming coaches, including Tobin Anderson, Angelika Szumilo, Mark Pope, Josh Schertz, A.W. Hamilton, Brian Earl, Zach Spiker, Tom Pecora, Dana Ford and more

ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla sharing insights and wisdom; one of the best teachers of the game

Why Attend:

Coaches will gain valuable knowledge on cutting-edge offenses, defenses, and drills in an on-court learning environment. This clinic promises a memorable weekend for basketball staff, offering team-building opportunities and networking at all levels of the sport. Attendees will receive a basketball clinic gift, door prize drawings, and a chance to win a $7000+ basketball shooting machine, “The Gun,” provided by title sponsor Shoot-A-Way.

About Championship Productions:

Headquartered in Ames, IA Championship Productions is a global leader in sports instruction, producing instructional videos in 15 sports, offering continuing education courses with Drake University and operating major coaching clinics in track and volleyball in the Upper Midwest. With a rich history working closely with Nike Championship Basketball Clinics for over 25 years until they ended, Championship Productions has been coordinating regional basketball coaching clinics with NABC since 2019.

Websites:

https://www.BasketballCoach.com

https://www.ChampionshipProductions.com