NOW OPEN: Four Seasons Hotel Dalian Introduces Luxury Style and Personalized Service to China’s Northeast

Dalian, China – WEBWIRE – Friday, March 1, 2024

Making its mark as the first international luxury brand to open in the city in the past decade, the all-new Four Seasons Hotel Dalian stands as a beacon of style and sophistication in the Donggang harbour district in the city centre. Surrounded by harbour views and panoramic vistas across an urban landscape of tree-lined streets and colourful squares to the mountains beyond, guests are wrapped in the luxurious comfort and genuine care provided by Four Seasons teams.

Four Seasons Hotel Dalian marks our entry into Chinas Northeast, and another milestone in our strategic growth in China and the broader region, says Rainer Stampfer, Four Seasons President, Global Operations, Hotels and Resorts. As we continue to grow, this project exemplifies our approach to introducing new luxury experiences that are uniquely reflective of their destinations, with every thoughtful detail setting the stage for the caring service for which Four Seasons is globally renowned.

Inspiring Interiors

With humble beginnings as a fishing village on the Liaodong peninsula, the city first became a port around the turn of the last century, connecting people and goods by rail and boat from northern China, Russia, Japan and beyond. Today, Dalian has emerged as an important hub of business, industry, science and transportation in the region, and, thanks to its rich multi-cultural history and myriad recreational opportunities, it continues to grow as leisure destination.

Its this history that inspired the NBBJ Shanghai-designed buildings interiors by acclaimed international firm Hirsch Bedner Associates of Singapore. The design concept for Four Seasons Hotel Dalian draws inspiration from the rich historical tapestry of the city, particularly its deep-rooted connection with trains and the romantic allure associated with Dalian. The team further played on the idea of the citys four distinct seasons in creating subtle transitions through the Hotels public spaces, beginning with elements of winter in the 41st floor lobby, through a spring colours and materials palette in event spaces, to a bright and sunny ambiance in the spa and wellness centre, including its stunning indoor pool on the 38th floor. Finally, autumns warmth and earthy colours creating a feeling of luxurious comfort in the Hotels 254 guest rooms and suites on the 23rd to 36th floors.

Subtle design elements evoke the romance of train travel, from track-like graphics embedded in the lobbys marble flooring and bespoke woven carpets in the guest rooms, to softly curved ceilings in the grand ballroom and framing guest room views that suggest a private sleeping car racing through the countryside. Large-scale commissioned artworks throughout including a series of showstopping lighting elements further reflect Dalians diverse landscape and the incredible views in every direction.

The interiors of the Hotels signature restaurants were conceived by Tokyo-based Strickland, which drew inspiration directly from the citys history and culture to create authentic and unforgettable experiences. This includes the traditional florals and fabric wall art in the modern setting of Japanese restaurant Yotsuba; the fiery red colour scheme that sets an elegant stage for classic Cantonese cuisine at Saai Yue Heen; and the bustling, European-influence market vibe of HUIHAI.

A New Dining Destination in Dalian

Establishing a new culinary destination for both local guests and visitors to the city was a key part of our planning process, notes General Manager Wayne Tan, a Four Seasons veteran who has overseen Michelin starred and Worlds 50 Best restaurants and bars in Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Macau and Hong Kong. We wanted to offer fresh and unique concepts that will showcase the very highest quality in culinary arts and mixology, served with flair and highly personalized service in camera-ready settings that evoke the cosmopolitan feel of Dalian.

Led by Executive Chef Yeoh Chin Foong, whose many years of experience in his home province of Guangdong shape the menu at Saai Yue Heen, the culinary team includes an international cast of characters each bringing their knowledge and signature style to the menus. At Yotsuba, authentic Japanese cuisine is expertly prepared in a contemporary setting, and HUIHAI offers open kitchens and market-style dining including Western and international specialties all day.

Guests can look forward to the citys most elevated tea service with the Skyline Afternoon Tea, offered daily in the beautiful Lobby Lounge on the 41st floor. Here, guridons (small side tables) and trolleys add flourish to the experience as cherry-blossom themed savouries and sweets are paired with the finest quality Chinese and international teas.

At the aptly named Harbour Bar, nautical themed elements nod to the areas roots as a fishing village through to its growth as an internationally significant port city. Chic and vibrant, the vintage-style dcor is warmed by subtle lighting, setting the stage for cutting-edge mixology and a wide selection of spirits from around the world.

Also of note is Fresca, a charming coffee and dessert shop with indoor and outdoor seating at street level, a great spot for a rest during a busy day of work or sightseeing, or for picking up refreshments on the way out to start the day.

Four Season Hotel Dalian also offers the intimate surrounds of 33rd floor Executive Club Lounge. Here in this tasteful private space, business and leisure travellers can avail of special privileges, light fare throughout the day, and enjoy comfortable seating for casual meetings or catching up on the days news, with Four Seasons team members on hand to provide assistance daily from 6:30 am to 10:00 pm.

At Work, Rest or Play

Ideally located just a 15-minute walk from Dalian International Conference Center, business travellers and meeting planners will appreciate the most up-to-date technologies in the Hotels guest rooms and suites, and its event spaces, encompassing more than 2,200 square metres (24,600 square feet) including two ballrooms and six additional rooms conveniently located on the lower floors of the building, and a private boardroom in the Executive Lounge.

Social occasions and weddings in particular are a specialty at Four Seasons, with Director of Catering Tiffany Fang leading a team of expert planners ready to attend to every detail in bringing each wedding couples dreams to life, including custom menus created by the culinary team, and to ensuring a day that is stress-free and enjoyable for the wedding party and their guests.

The Hotels Spa, with its bright blue interiors, natural design elements and warm wood tones is a tranquil space on the 38th floor. Expert spa therapists provide both pampering and result-driven treatments in six rooms, including two double-sized rooms and a luxurious spa suite. The state-of-the-art fitness centre offers inspiring views through floor-to-ceiling windows, while the infinity-edge pool appears to spill down to the city and across the landscape below.

Experience Dalian: While Four Seasons Hotel Dalian is an excellent choice for an indulgent staycation for couples and families, the concierge team also encourages guests to explore this fascinating city. Several tour itineraries and map guides have been designed, including a walking tour through Changxing Seafood Market, and a refreshing jogging route along the coastal boardwalk.

For those new to the city, or those ready to see it in a new way, a carefully planned and chauffeured city tour makes its first stop amid the architectural landmarks of the historic Zhonghan Square. Next, guests indulge in a cup of authentic coffee on Russian Street as their guide shares details about Dalian Art Museum. Then, guests witness the spectre of the Dalian Mounted Police at Peoples Square, followed by a visit to the Urban Planning Exhibition Center to bring the story of Dalian into the modern era. At the picturesque Sea Charm Park, guests enjoy a picnic prepared by Four Seasons chefs, and the day concludes with a memorable journey aboard the citys famous vintage trams a must-do experience unique to this city.

Be among the first to experience the all-new Four Seasons Hotel Dalian: In celebration of its grand opening, Four Seasons presents several attractive offers that may be booked online, as well as additional packages that can be booked through the Hotels Wechat online shop. Call +86 (411) 3994 8888 for more details.

Four Seasons in China

Four Seasons Hotel Dalian joins a growing collection of Four Seasons properties throughout China including the just-opened Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou and new projects announced in Hangzhou, Xian and Shanghai.

Owner-partners in Four Seasons Hotel Dalian are China Green Development Investment Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China.