Trade instructed to suspend importing and selling of raw oysters produced by Earl Huitres Geay in France



The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department today (February 21) instructed the trade to suspend the import of raw oysters produced by Earl Huitres Geay FR 17.452.121 CE in France. The trade should also stop using or selling the product concerned immediately should they possess it.

​A spokesman for the CFS said, “The CFS was notified by the Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health of two food poisoning cases which involved consumption of raw oysters at two restaurants. The CFS conducted investigations at the restaurants concerned and found that the two restaurants in Tsim Sha Tsui and Sha Tin had sold raw oysters which had been produced by Earl Huitres Geay FR 17.452.121 CE in France. For the sake of prudence, the CFS has immediately instructed the trade to suspend the import into and sale within Hong Kong of all raw oysters produced by Earl Huitres Geay FR 17.452.121 CE in France.”

​The CFS has also instructed the supplier and restaurants concerned to stop supplying and selling the affected raw oysters immediately, and is tracing the distribution of the affected product. The trade should also stop using or selling the product concerned immediately should they possess it.

​The spokesman pointed out that as oysters feed by filtering a large volume of seawater, pathogens can accumulate in them if they are grown in or harvested from contaminated water. Raw or partially cooked oysters are high-risk foods. Susceptible groups, such as pregnant women, young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems or liver diseases, should avoid eating raw oysters.

​The CFS will inform the French authorities and will also notify the local trade. It will continue to follow up on the incident and take appropriate action to safeguard food safety and public health. An investigation is ongoing.