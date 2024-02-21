Final Fantasy XIV Online Open Beta Now Available on Xbox Series X|S

WEBWIRE – Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Summary

Critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV Online has officially launched into Open Beta on Xbox Series X|S

has officially launched into Open Beta on Xbox Series X|S Boasting 4K support on Xbox Series X and faster loading times on both consoles, all progress will carry over to the full launch

Our Starter Guide Series offers tips and tricks to make your early steps into the realm of Eorzea even better

Its been a long old journey, but were thrilled to finally be able to say critically acclaimed Online RPG Final Fantasy XIV Online is officially available on Xbox Series X|S!

Todays launch into Open Beta offers Xbox players the full breadth of content available in the much-hyped Free Trial, with more to come when the full release arrives. Better yet, all progress will carry over, so lets take a look at whats on offer as well as give you some tips and tricks about how to start your adventures in Eorzea!

What is Final Fantasy XIV Online?

We covered this in detail last time, but Final Fantasy XIV Online is an online massively multiplayer role-playing game boasting a global community over 30 million adventurers strong, and widely regarded as having one of the most welcoming communities on the internet.

Despite the title, a key point is that Final Fantasy XIV Online is a standalone game that doesnt require any previous experience with the franchise, making it the perfect place to jump in. Expect a world filled with bustling cities, towering forests and deadly deserts, with a constantly updated and ever-engaging world taking you to the far reaches of the landand beyondwith a captivating and ongoing story.

If multiplayer games feel a bit overwhelming, FFXIV includes a feature called the Duty Support system that enables tackling content with a party of NPC allies as opposed to other players. This now spans all the main story dungeons currently in the game, meaning you can experience the award-winning narrative all on your own.

Whats Available Now and Whats Coming Next?

Todays launch into Open Beta brings all the content available in the Free Trial to Xbox Series X|S. This means you can enjoy the entirety of A Realm Reborn as well as the award-winning Heavensward and Stormblood expansions up to level 70, with no restrictions on playtime!

All progress made will carry over to the full release when it arrives, giving you plenty of time to get up to speed before our newest expansion, Dawntrail arrives in Summer but more on that another time!

Any Tips and Tricks for Beginners?

With a world as big as FFXIVs, it can be a bit overwhelming to know where to start. Thankfully, our Starter Guide series has your back. The seven-part video series offers early tips and tricks for new players to get the most out of their adventures in Eorzea. The series follows the journey of new player Kaz and his mentor Mayra, who guides him through his first steps in FFXIV.

Each episode is designed to assist with beginning your journey, whether playing solo at your own pace, or joining others to explore the world together. If youre a more experienced Warrior of Light, feel free to share this series with friends who are just taking the first steps of their adventures!

You can check out the whole series in a playlist here, or click on the first episode below.

Thats all for today were so excited to welcome you to Eorzea, and cant wait to share more information on Dawntrail very soon indeed! Until then, happy adventuring!

