American Law Society Recognizes Daniel Rudoy

The American Law Society proudly announces Mr. Daniel Rudoy’s induction as a distinguished member among America’s Top Lawyers by the esteemed American Law Society Board. This recognition underscores Mr. Rudoy’s exceptional professional trajectory, his prowess in legal practice, and his adherence to the highest ethical standards expected of esteemed legal professionals.

As a Founding Partner at AR Law Group and Principal of Southeastern Title Company LLC, Mr. Rudoy specializes in Real Estate Law, Business, Residential and Commercial Closings, HOA/Condo Law, and Landlord/Tenant Law. Proficient in both English and Russian, Mr. Rudoy has been a resident of South Florida since 1994. He commenced his legal journey as a title agent and subsequently became the owner of a title company, amassing over 20 years of expertise in intricate title matters and resolutions.

Throughout his career, Mr. Rudoy has effectively closed numerous residential and commercial transactions across the State of Florida. Mr. Rudoy represents individuals, corporations, and developers in various real estate transactions, including acquisitions, development, and financing. His extensive expertise extends to handling complex real estate transactions, business transactions, commercial lease preparations, formation of corporations and limited liability companies, as well as resolving disputes in areas such as real estate and landlord-tenant matters.

In addition to his legal practice, Mr. Rudoy contributes invaluable assistance to all parties involved in disputes related to HOA or Condominium Law at AR Law Group PLLC. His guidance and research aid in navigating legislation governing maintenance, damage, and repairs in these matters.

“We are honored to welcome Mr. Daniel Rudoy to our esteemed organization. His unwavering commitment to excellence, wealth of experience, and positive influence on the legal community make him a significant addition to America’s Top Lawyers,” states Valerie Arnold, a member of the American Law Society Board.

The meticulous selection process of the American Law Society’s Board of Directors ensures that only lawyers with a history of greatness and consistency are chosen. Mr. Rudoy’s inclusion exemplifies the privilege of having exceptional legal professionals contribute to the organization.

“We eagerly anticipate Mr. Rudoy’s continued career progression and are exceptionally excited to witness his future contributions to the legal community,” adds Valerie Arnold.

Mr. Rudoy’s educational background includes a Juris Doctor degree from the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law at St. Thomas University, a Master of Arts in National Security Policy Studies from Nova Southeastern University, and a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations & Affairs from Florida International University. He is admitted to practice in the United States Supreme Court, affirming his dedication to his professional pursuits.