Leif Assurance Hires Two Marketing Specialists

Leif Assurance, a full-service insurance agency that exclusively handles construction insurance, recently hired Lauren Elizabeth Gulli as Brand Marketing Specialist and Connor Kay as Digital Marketing Specialist.

Gulli’s responsibilities include developing and executing effective marketing campaigns to enhance brand visibility and drive business growth. She will focus on creating strategies and managing content to best engage target audiences. Prior to joining Leif Assurance, Gulli worked as a Marketing Director for a business consulting firm. Gulli earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Multimedia Studies from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla.

As Digital Marketing Specialist, Kay will use various digital platforms to optimize Leif Assurance’s marketing campaigns. He also will ensure the company’s online presence aligns with its long-term goals. Prior to joining Leif Assurance, Kay worked as a Business Development Representative at a Chicago law firm. He previously was the Digital Media Planner for a contemporary clothing label company. Kay earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Communications and Media Advertising from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in Urbana, Il.

“Lauren and Connor add comprehensive experience and insight to our marketing team,” said Leif Assurance CEO JD Powers. “They understand how to create messaging that focuses on our customer’s needs while staying true to our organization’s objectives. Both are a welcome addition to our growing company.”

Founded in 2022, Leif Assurance offers actionable risk management, as well as data-driven pricing models to build the most accurate risk profiles so contractors are rewarded for safe job sites with earned insurance savings. Leif provides cost-effective and comprehensive insurance solutions for worker’s compensation, general liability, builders’ risk, inland marine, and commercial auto.

Leif Assurance is the sister company of Powers Insurance & Risk Management and Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Powers Insurance & Risk Management is one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region. All three companies are located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information about Leif Assurance, call (314) 202-4200.