Pronto GoGo! Mobile Marketplace Returns to SFO Terminal 2

San Francisco, CA, USA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Get ready for the return of Prontos GoGo! mobile marketplace at SFO Terminal 2! The iconic Piaggio-like delivery truck is back to delight travelers and airport staff alike.

Launching this May in SFOs Terminal 2 Baggage Claim level, the Pronto GoGo! offers an exciting array of meals and drink options sourced from popular San Francisco Bay Area neighborhood purveyors like Burma Love, Indian Bento, Oodaalolly, Daybreak Vietnamese Coffee, and Espostos Delicatezza.

Were thrilled to bring back the Pronto GoGo! and continue our tradition of showcasing our Featured Purveyors, said Director of Operations Preston Stohs. The Pronto GoGo! introduces a taste of San Franciscos culinary scene to travelers just as they arrive in the city.

New local purveyors will rotate through the Pronto GoGo!, offering fresh and exciting culinary experiences with each visit. An even larger selection of ready-for-departure meals, drinks and sundries can be found in Prontos full marketplaces in Terminal 3F and 3E. Another Pronto location, in SFOs Terminal 1, is planned to open in summer 2024.

To learn more about Pronto and find your nearest location, visit www.prontoprovisions.com