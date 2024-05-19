Unlimit Ventures and ID8 Innovation Establish Venture Studio Partnership Focused on AI-Enabled Hardware Innovation

Unlimit Ventures, a product engineering-based venture studio, and ID8 Innovation, an entrepreneurial innovation consultancy, have announced a strategic partnership to launch new hardware and software tech companies. This collaboration aims to create next-generation companies using hardware, software, and AI to solve customer pain points and societal concerns. The partnership combines Unlimit Ventures’ expertise in engineering and product development with ID8 Innovation’s strength in early-stage venture building. Their first venture, which will be announced in coming weeks, will reimagine air quality monitoring.

Unlimit Ventures and ID8 Innovation are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership aimed at building next-generation companies that employ hardware, software, and artificial intelligence to solve customer pain points and address broader societal concerns. This collaboration will leverage the unique strengths and expertise of both companies to drive innovation in technology with a strict focus on creating lasting value by aligning with evolving end user needs.

Nashville-based ID8 Innovation is an innovation consultancy that transforms ideas into market-ready products, and helps Fortune 500 companies create winning innovation programs. With its focus on transforming ideas into market-ready products, ID8 brings the partnership deep expertise in early-stage entrepreneurial discovery, product development, and innovation strategy. The company’s comprehensive approach to venture building, which comes as a result of its partners’ combined experience from the entrepreneurship and venture capital worlds, will be instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of the new startups.

Los Angeles-based Unlimit Ventures, known for its expertise in building products for high-potential startups inside enterprises, brings a wealth of experience in several engineering fields, advanced robotics, and industrial design. With a proven track record of building successful products across various industries, Unlimit Ventures is well-positioned to drive the development of disruptive new products.

The two companies will soon launch their first venture, which aims to address consumer pains around understanding the quality of the air in their homes.

Statements from Leadership:

Nick Degnan, CEO of Unlimit Ventures, said: “We are excited to combine forces with ID8 Innovation to build transformational products and ventures. This collaboration puts us in a great position to advance our mission of supporting visionary entrepreneurs, driving innovation in high-impact sectors, and shaping the future of technology for the better.”

Mara Lewis, co-founder of ID8 Innovation, added: “This partnership with Unlimit Ventures will create a powerful engine for exciting new businesses that merge hardware, software, and artificial intelligence. We look forward to accelerating the development of transformative products that solve real-world problems.”

For more information about Unlimit Ventures, visit https://www.unlimitventures.com.

For more information about ID8 Innovation, visit https://id8innovation.com.

About ID8 Innovation

D8 Innovation is a boutique innovation advisory firm that works with a select group of enterprise partners to help foster and accelerate innovation through strategic advisory, startup partnerships, workshops, and project-based services. As your entrepreneurs-in-residence we work to understand your strategic business priorities in order to source early-stage technology partners, facilitate culture change, and validate commercialization opportunities.