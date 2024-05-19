Great Place to Work® Ranks DNE Third on Their List of Best Workplaces™ in Canada 2024

DNE, an energy management company recognized by Great Place to Work® as the third best place to work in Canada in the category of Under 100 Employees.

DNE helps clients in deregulated energy markets across North America optimize their energy costs by identifying and negotiating the best contracts to meet their needs. Just as important as helping clients meet their energy goals to cofounders Wayne Burke and Steve Shoiry is doing right by their employees. Since 2015, DNE has been Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM, and more than eight times, Great Place to Work® has recognized DNE as a great place to work based on employee feedback. Appearing third on the List of Best Workplaces™ in Canada 2024 comes as a direct result of the importance DNE places on providing employees with a great work environment.

As with every successful energy management business, the bottom line at DNE matters. However, Burke and Shoiry firmly believe that together we are unique, and DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) are principles guiding them to build their teams, cultivate leaders and create a company that’s the right fit for every person inside of it. Doing right by their employees creates a company culture that attracts top talent and supports individuals who are passionate about what they do. It encourages people to give their best to a company that takes pride in taking care of its workforce.

“We are proud and humbled to have earned third place in the annual Great Place to Work awards,” stated Wayne Burke, Co-founder and CEO of DNE. “We will be working hard to try to earn first place next year and most importantly using the survey data to continue to do all we can to make DNE a Great Place to Work for the benefit of our team members, their families, our customers, partners and our community!”

The first step for any company hoping to be named one of Canada’s Best Workplaces™ is to become Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM, a recognition DNE has held for the past nine years. During this certification process, Great Place to Work® interviews employees to find out about practices and programs within the company which make it unique. They are looking for organizations that provide an employee experience that is above and beyond what most employers offer.

Some notable benefits employees enjoy at DNE include the following:

A 4-day work week

Access to and time off for mental health counseling

Annual trip to a tropical destination

“The dedication and passion of our incredible team at DNE make it an amazing place to work,” said Burke. “This recognition motivates us to continue striving for excellence as an energy management company and creating a positive, supportive environment where everyone can thrive. Cheers to our team and to many more achievements ahead!”

To learn more about why DNE is a great place to work or to find out how they help clients improve their energy management strategy, visit www.DNEResources.com or call 888-631-7977.

About DNE Resources

DNE Resources is an award-winning energy consulting firm. They develop energy strategies for homeowners, businesses, schools, non-profits, and government organizations which enable them to see their energy options.