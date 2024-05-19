Streamline Emergency Care Coordination with CAREpoint Workstation

Are you looking for a robust solution to enhance communication and coordination within your emergency department? Look no further than General Devices’ CAREpoint Workstation [https://general-devices.com/gd-solution-suite/carepoint/]. Designed with the needs of emergency healthcare teams in mind, CAREpoint is the ultimate tool for streamlining workflows and improving patient outcomes. Let’s take a closer look at what sets CAREpoint apart:

Efficient Communication and Consolidation:

CAREpoint facilitates seamless communication among emergency department staff, allowing for quick and effective exchange of vital information. The CAREpoint Workstation serves as a centralized hub for managing patient data, enabling healthcare providers to access relevant information at their fingertips.By consolidating patient records, diagnostic images, and other essential data, CAREpoint eliminates the need for time-consuming searches across multiple systems, saving valuable time during emergencies.

Robust Features to Enhance Your Teams Communication and Data Sharing Capabilities

Call History allows you to easily replay recent calls and securely forward the call audio with e-Bridge.

Remote Monitor allows administrators, coordinators, and management to hear incoming calls live as they are happening.

The included D-Scribe X Intelligence Hub [https://general-devices.com/gd-solution-suite/d-scribe/] empowers hospitals with remote and centralized access to all pre-hospital and hospital communication, data, and reports.

Enhanced Intake Forms makes gathering information simpler and more intuitive for all types of incoming patient data collection.

Emergency Department Dashboard shows all incoming patients with their bed assignments, estimated ETA, and other configurable patient tracking identifiers.

Enhanced User Interface allows teams to configure your icons, buttons, alerts, and autodials to complement your current processes and ensure smooth use from all of your team members.

CAREpoint Go, the mobile position, allows you to take the CAREpoint Workstation anywhere in the hospital, to ensure constant call handling.

GD support team works 24/7 to handle all matters quickly, knowledgeably and with professionalism to ensure clients receive the best possible service.

Seamless Integrations to Extend Your Care Continuum

By integrating the e-Bridge Communication Platform [https://general-devices.com/gd-solution-suite/gd-e-bridge/], you will have the full power of the GD Solution Suite in the hands of your team members. Empowering them to enhance each patients care continuum by connecting EMS, emergency department nurses and coordinators, speciality physicians, lab and imaging staff, and more on one mobile platform. This platform allows teams to share photos, 12-leads and vitals, securely message and video conference via telehealth, and configure acute care workflows, ensuring seamless patient care across the hospital.

Reliable Performance

Built with reliability and scalability in mind, CAREpoint ensures uninterrupted operation even during high-stress situations with multiple calls. With robust security features, remote monitoring, and D-Scribe X, there is peace of mind for emergency department teams, knowing that their data is protected and accessible when needed most.

In conclusion, CAREpoint Workstation stands out as the premier solution for optimizing emergency care coordination. Its intuitive interface, comprehensive features, and seamless integration capabilities make it the go-to choice for healthcare organizations striving to deliver exceptional patient care. Experience the difference with CAREpoint today and empower your emergency department team to perform at their best [https://general-devices.com/find-your-rep/].

