iHeartMedia’s Cool Zone Media Premieres “Sixteenth Minute (of Fame)” Hosted by Jamie Loftus –– A New Podcast Focused on the Internet’s Most Viral Main Characters

The first two episodes of the weekly series feature an interview with viral internet personality, Antoine Dodson about the bed intruder saga of 2010

WEBWIRE – Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Listen to the first two episodes HERE

WHAT: Premiering today, Sixteenth Minute (of Fame) is a weekly show hosted by Jamie Loftus that takes a closer look at the internets main characters one part reported, one part interviews and one part Loftus collapsing her permanently internet-damaged brain. Whether its an enduring meme or a dreaded Character of the Day distinction, its the kind of notoriety that often results in little money, unwarranted attention and a confusing blurred line of consent. This new podcast from iHeartMedias Cool Zone Media will dive deep into viral internet culture and explore the question: What do you do when you get more attention and judgment than any one person is built to handle? Listeners will tune-in to Sixteenth Minute (of Fame) each week to hear what viral really feels like from the people who have been frozen inside an often unintended sensational internet moment.

WHEN: Listen to Sixteenth Minute (of Fame) today, May 7,2024 with new episodes every Tuesday.

WHERE: Sixteenth Minute (of Fame) is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available now on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.

WHO: Jamie Loftus is the Emmy-nominated, Webby-winning comedian and podcaster behind shows like The Bechdel Cast, My Year in Mensa, Lolita Podcast, and Ghost Church. Her debut book Raw Dog: A Naked History of Hot Dogs was a New York Times and Indie bestseller, and she most recently served as a writer and co-producer on Star Trek: Lower Decks and Teenage Euthanasia. She has one baby tooth left for some reason.

