New Release “Time Travel Tales Book 10 – Chicago 1893,” Historical Romance Short Story, Free for Two Days Only

San Diego, CA, United States – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Imagine seeing the brilliance of electric street lighting for the first time. Chicago became the White City, marvels Veronica.

In Book 10 – Chicago 1893, Veronica Sanders, a master storyteller, skilfully transitions her readers from the very uneasy political, social, and economic climate in Europe depicted in Book 9 – Barcelona 1888 – to a more hopeful and energetic venue in the Americas, the White City. Here, the true meaning of the New World is captured for readers in the description of new infrastructure, buildings, electric lighting, and Jackson Park landscaping taking shape for the Expo.

Hero Jeds mission, to ensure the security of the Expos, highlights the growth they fostered through increased global trade, commerce, and innovation. Expect nail-biting moments as Jed and Marie face foes pledged to sabotage the event for their sinister ends. In less than 13,000 words, Veronica Sanders brings to life the sights, sounds, and emotions of this iconic event and her characters in a way that will leave readers spellbound.

This book is free and available for download from Amazon until 5.9.24 only. Get your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CZJRLZ56. This Tale has a 5* rating and has been the #2 Best Seller in Historical Fiction Short Stories in the Kindle Store. Heres what reviewers of Book 10 have said:

We are at the World Expo 1893 in Chicago, USA! The White City is 200 buildings with white facades! (The Tale is part of) an awesome continuing storyline with a time-travel/intergalactic, historical, and romantic component! I Highly Recommend This Book and the Series! – cewxby

A New place and time for the now Ordinary Human Jed. Well, for a little while. Marie is starting to get curious. When will she know? Quite the busy duo. – F. Siciliano

For more information, questions on the Series, or to schedule an interview about this press release, contact vs@authorveronicasanders.com. Visit Veronica on social media: Facebook Fan Page, Twitter/X.

About the Author:

Veronica specializes in time travel and clean romance spiced with action and suspense. In her captivating short stories, she seamlessly intertwines historical fiction with the eternal battle of Light vs. dark. As an energy (Light) worker, Veronica infuses each Tale with a unique vibrancy as she transports readers through space and time. She enjoys drinking tea on the deck of her mountain home among the oaks, taking in the view of the verdant valley below, and gaining inspiration for the next short story for her readers.