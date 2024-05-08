Brian Heston’s “A Local’s Guide to Chicago” Will Be Exhibited at the 2024 Printers Row Lit Fest

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, May 7, 2024

The self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will display Brian Hestons A Locals Guide to Chicago: Insiders Guide to the Downtown Area at the 2024 Printers Row Lit Fest. The book event will take place at Printers Row Park, 620 S. Dearborn St (Ida B Wells & Polk), Chicago, Illinois 60605, on September 7-8, 2024.

The Printers Row Lit Fest is an annual event that celebrates not only the written word but also Chicagos publishing and literary legacy. The literary festival is organized by the not-for-profit Near South Planning Board and is the largest outdoor literary showcase in the Midwest, attracting over 100,000 visitors. The Printers Row Lit Fest features book exhibits, book signings, panel discussions, staged readings, and various other programs for adults, young adults, and children.

A Locals Guide to Chicago is a travel guide that introduces and helps explore the city of Chicago, Illinois. This book focuses on the Downtown Loop area and the attractions that people must see and explore. It is illustrated, providing a more concise guide for the travelers. This book aims to provide helpful information to tourists who are trying to see, experience, and learn about the area. The author aims to help travelers appreciate the beauty of Chicago, including its music, arts, and culture.

A Locals Guide to Chicago will be displayed by ReadersMagnet at the 2024 Printers Row Lit Fest. Visit the booth to check out the book display.

Get a copy of A Locals Guide to Chicago: Insiders Guide to the Downtown Area by Brian Heston, available in paperback and eBook on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit www.brianhestonauthor.com to learn more about the author and his other works, such as: Finding Your Peace: The Magic of Living Here and Now. Five Decades Exploring Inner Space.

Authors Biography:

Brian Heston is an award-winning photographer and visual artist, a musician, and composer, and most recently, an author. Brian has called Chicago his home since 1988, over 36 years. Besides writing, Heston also expresses his creativity through photography and music. He worked as a commercial photographer for over 20 years.

He has published A Locals Guide to Chicago and Kodachrome to Pixellography, a book of images shot on film and manipulated digitally. A third book, Finding Your Peace: The Magic of Living Here and Now, talks about finding joy, peace, and fulfillment in life.

His 50+ year exploration of inner space is a major influence on his perspective.

Brian composes, plays and records music as The Chicaguys. Hes released 3 albums with a 4th in the works. You can listen to The Chicaguys on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Bandcamp and most streaming platforms.