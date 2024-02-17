Infinity Water Management, LLC Launches New Websites to Promote Water Conservation and Provide Ac

Infinity Water Management, LLC, a national water management company serving the ESCO industry, is proud to announce the launch of two new websites: WaterSmartParts.com and TeamWaterShop.com.

Feb. 15, 2024

Infinity Water Management, LLC, a national water management company serving the ESCO industry, is proud to announce the launch of two new websites: WaterSmartParts.com and TeamWaterShop.com.

WaterSmartParts.com is an online platform that allows anyone to purchase the same high-quality plumbing parts and fixtures Infinity installs in commercial buildings, schools, and prisons. The parts are selected not only for their water-saving capabilities but also for their longer lifecycle and reduced maintenance costs. The staff at WaterSmartParts.com are uniquely trained to help facilities staff select the right part for their building’s plumbing system. This is particularly beneficial for school districts across the country that employ maintenance staff who are not professionally trained for every system they maintain. The wrong part can lead to thousands of dollars in higher water and sewer costs.

For instance, installing a 3.5 gpf kit in a 1.6 gpf toilet will function normally but can waste around 6,500 gallons a year. In a school with 35 toilets, this can cost $2,730 more per year than the proper 1.6 kit. The professionals at WaterSmartParts.com ensure that the replacement part not only fits the fixture for functionality but also maintains or increases water efficiency.

TeamWaterShop.com is a website offering products to promote the idea of water conservation and being water conscious. The profits from TeamWaterShop.com are used to develop new water-saving technologies and techniques. Profits are also used to train new water conservation professionals. Becoming a true water conservation professional for existing buildings is more than just calculating the difference between the consumption of an existing fixture and a new high-efficiency fixture. Building plumbing systems are dynamic and newer HET fixtures require a more robust and reliable supply system to function properly. Proper in the field training is required to establish and implement best practices to ensure functionality of conservation efforts in existing buildings.

Most of our projects are in schools that have old, outdated plumbing systems and no funds to replace them. Through performance contracting and shared savings in many states, we can upgrade the school’s plumbing fixtures and reduce their water/sewer costs with the savings generated paying for the entire installation. It’s truly a win-win for the schools and for the environment.

TeamWaterShop.com was created so people that are passionate about saving our environmental resources can play a role by purchasing high-quality products and putting their dollars to work.

