Unsolicited Press Releases Philip Jason’s Book “Window Eyes”

“The novel bears re-reading well, for the twists and turns of the plot as well as the details even a careful reader might miss on a first pass. In a wink to the world of comic books and other forms of serial storytelling, the novel also leaves space for at least one alternative reading that feels like a juicy fan theory.” -Jennifer Vega, PopMatters

After suffering a tragic loss, eccentric comic book writer and artist Kellan Savoy entered a year-long seclusion, during which he produced Window Eyes, a twenty-two-and-a-half issue series about a man who tries to create a golem to replace his dead lover. Kellan would show this work to only one person, his best friend Thomas Levi, before disappearing with it. At the behest of Kellan’s editor, Thomas has worked to produce, from his memories, an approximation of the series so that it will not be lost to the world forever. The result: an annotated collection of issue summaries that simultaneously attempts to preserve what might be the final work of an exceptional artist while providing uncommon access to that artist’s life and mind.

About Philip Jason

Philip Jason’s stories can be found in magazines such as Prairie Schooner, The Pinch, Mid-American Review, Ninth Letter, and J Journal; his poetry in Spillway, Lake Effect, Canary and Summerset Review. He is a recipient of the Henfield Prize in Fiction. His first collection of poetry, I Don’t Understand Why It’s Crazy to Hear the Beautiful Songs of Nonexistent Birds, is forthcoming from Fernwood Press.

About Unsolicited Press

Unsolicited Press strives to produce exceptional works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry from award-winning authors. Unsolicited Press is based out of Portland, Oregon and focuses on the works of the unsung and underrepresented. As a womxn-owned, all-volunteer small publisher that doesn’t worry about profits as much as championing exceptional literature, we have the privilege of partnering with authors skirting the fringes of the lit world. We’ve worked with emerging and award-winning authors such as Shann Ray, Amy Shimshon-Santo, Brook Bhagat, Kris Amos, and John W. Bateman.

Window Eyes is available on May 16, 2023, as a paperback (978-1-956692-64-8) and e-book (all major retailers). Retailers, schools, and libraries can order copies through Ingram. The author is open to speaking with the media, holding readings, and engaging in other author opportunities.