Todd Weatherby appointed CEO of Siemens Advanta

Todd Weatherby (58) has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer Siemens Advanta, leading the professional services and consultancy business as of March 1, 2024. Todd has held leadership roles in product management, business development and sales with several technology companies including Oracle, Microsoft and Amazon. He launched Amazon Web Services ProServe and led its impressive growth for a decade from 2012.

Cedrik Neike, CEO Siemens Digital Industries and the Member of the Managing Board responsible for Siemens Advanta, said; Todd has deep expertise in the professional services space within the tech sector. As an experienced leader, he will support the continued growth of Siemens Advanta. We welcome him to Siemens and look forward to supporting him as he works to help our customers leverage the power of technology.

Todd Weatherby said: With leadership in key building blocks in digital transformation – such as AI, cybersecurity and energy efficiency technologies, Siemens is ideally placed to support customers and partners manage their digital transformations. I am excited to join the talented team at Siemens Advanta to help customers and partners leverage the full power of these technologies, and to continue to explore the unique value of Siemens Xcelerator our growing open digital business platform”

In this global role, Todd will be based out of Germany and the United States.

