Hong Kong – Public reminded to keep venues clean during fireworks display

With the holding of the 2024 Lunar New Year Fireworks Display this evening (February 11), the Leisure and Cultural Services Department reminds people to keep places clean while enjoying the fireworks display. Rubbish should be placed in rubbish bins. Anyone not disposing of rubbish properly is liable to a fixed penalty of $3,000.

Please be reminded that the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade area and the piazza area of the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, together with the waterfront of Hong Kong Island North, will be crowded. People who intend to go there should also mind their safety.