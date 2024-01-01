Loveforce International Releases an Uplifting Message Song and a Blues Instrumental for New Year’s Week

On Friday, January 5, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One will be a positive, uplifting message song. The other will be a Blues instrumental.

inRchild’s new Digital Music Single is entitled “Back To Love.” It is a positive, uplifting Soul genre song with a message. Musically, the instrumentation is meant to evoke positive, uplifting feelings within the listener. Lyrically, the song is about turning away from hatred and getting back to brotherhood.

The new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled “That’s The Blues.” It is a fierce, energetic, Blues instrumental with Chicago-style Blues with Blues-Rock overtones. It is hoped that it will get the listener’s foot tapping. It is also danceable. Davis is attempting to create an instrumental that will spark the listener’s imagination to the point where they can imagine that they are in a Chicago Blues club watching a Blues band performing on stage.

“Whether you feel like hearing a positive, uplifting Soul song or listening to an authentic Blues instrumental, we’ve got you covered this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.

The two Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.

For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.