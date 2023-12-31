Press Release

Dec 26, 2023

NEW YORK, December 26, 2023 (Newswire.com)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ADEX, ADEX-WS, ADEX-U) (“ADEX” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it intends to voluntarily de-list its common stock, units and warrants from The NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”). ADEX provided notice of the voluntary de-listing to the NYSE American on December 26, 2023, following indications from NYSE American that NYSE American would decline to approve a listing of the post-closing company, and ADEX intends to timely file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to effect the de-listing. It is anticipated that the de-listing will become effective on or about January 15, 2024. ADEX’s decision to voluntarily de-list from the NYSE American was motivated by indications from NYSE American that NYSE American would decline to approve a listing of the post-closing company, ADEX’s applications to list its common stock and warrants on securities exchanges in the U.S. and Canada and ADEX’s expectations that its common stock and warrants will be listed on an exchange in Canada and the U.S. following the closing of its business combination with Griid Holdco LLC. Following the de-listing, ADEX intends to continue to file the same types of periodic reports and other information it currently files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp.

ADEX is a publicly listed special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Adit Ventures, LLC, formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements express a belief, expectation or intention and are generally accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “design,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “would” or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp.