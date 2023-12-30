New Hiring Opportunities in Tennessee from Rahn Industries

Rahn Industries, a leading manufacturer of commercial HVAC coils and coatings in California, is pleased to announce the expansion of its operations in 2024 with the opening of a new workforce in Portland, TN. www.rahnindustries.com

The expansion reflects Rahn Industries’ commitment to growth, innovation, and contributing to local communities.

“We are pleased to announce various job opportunities in both California and Tennessee,” said Clint Wade, Executive VP at Rahn Industries. “This expansion represents not only an investment in our company’s future but also a commitment to providing valuable job opportunities to individuals in the communities where we operate.”

Rahn Industries is actively seeking candidates for a range of positions, including; Assembler, Brazer, Coating Applicator, Driver, Inventory & Logistics Coordinator, Material Handler, Production Supervisor, and more.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to visit rahnindustries.com for more information on the available positions and how to apply.

These roles offer exciting opportunities for individuals looking to join a dynamic and growing company in the HVAC industry. Rahn Industries has a strong commitment to community impact, and the expansion brings valuable job opportunities to both the local communities in California and Tennessee.

About Rahn Industries

Rahn Industries was founded in 1979 as a small regional after-market provider of commercial coils. Now over 40 years later we have grown to become a leading manufacturer for the HVAC industry, that provides our products and services nationwide and internationally to over 1,500 customers ranging from small installers to some of the largest companies in the world.