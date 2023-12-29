Top Web Series we binge watched in the Year 2023

With the diverse range of web series that premiered in 2023, there’s something for every type of viewer. From fantasy epics to gripping dramas, the world of streaming is poised to offer binge-worthy content. With multiple web series and shows getting the audience hooked on screens, it can be hard to pick a handful of shows since we are spoilt for choice. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. So, buckle up, grab your favorite snacks, and immerse yourself in the captivating narratives of these web series that cannot be missed before the year ends. Happy binge-watching!

Crushed Season 3

Get ready for another thrilling season of “Crushed,” by Dice Media, as the students of Lucknow Central Convent School embark on a life-changing exchange program. From summer holidays to shocking reunions, this season promises a rollercoaster of emotions, exploring themes of friendship, love, and secret-filled pasts.

Half Love, Half Arranged

Looking for a laugh-out-loud romantic comedy? “Half Love, Half Arranged” delivers. Maanvi Gagroo stars as Rhea, a woman fed up with being single who decides to take a hilarious journey through the world of arranged dating. Available for free on Amazon miniTV, this series offers a fresh perspective on love and marriage, sure to leave you smiling.

Scoop

Prepare to be captivated by “Scoop,” a gripping crime thriller that follows a determined crime reporter as she investigates the shocking murder of a journalist. As she delves deeper into the case, she finds herself entangled in a web of secrets, police corruption, and the dark underbelly of Mumbai. This gripping show is available on Netflix to stream and enjoy.

Choona

Hold onto your hats for “Choona,” a hilarious heist comedy that brings together an unlikely group of misfits. United by their hatred for the same ruthless politician, they hatch a daring plan to exact revenge. Filled with witty dialogues and clever twists, the show will have you laughing throughout the show.

The Night Manager

If you’re a fan of thrillers, don’t miss “The Night Manager,” a Hindi-language remake of the acclaimed British series. This suspenseful show follows a night manager at a luxury hotel who gets caught in a dangerous world of espionage and secrets. With its gripping plot and talented cast, “The Night Manager” is a must-watch for any fan following this genre.

This list is just a starting point, of course. With so many great options available, there’s something for everyone. With the ever-growing streaming platforms, 2023 promises to be an exciting year for binge-worthy web series. From gripping dramas to mind-bending science fiction and loads of fun and laughter.