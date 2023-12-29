Kusha Kapila says her role in Amazon miniTV’s Dehati Ladke is unlike any other she has played in the past!

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently premiered its coming-of-age drama series, Dehati Ladke. Ever since the series premiered, it has been receiving immense love from the audience. Based on a best-selling Hindi novel, the narrative not only evokes a sense of nostalgia for college days but also imparts valuable life lessons about embracing life to the fullest. The series follows the journey of Rajat, a simple boy from a small village, who embarks on a quest to chase his dreams in the glare of Lucknow city. This young adult series features Shine Pandey, Raghav Sharma, Tanish Neeraj, Saamya Jainn, Aasif Khan, and Kusha Kapila in pivotal roles.

Kusha Kapila, who brings the character of Chhaya to life in Dehati Ladke, recently shed light on her role in the series. She shared, “Chhaya is a liberal and progressive woman, who is an assistant professor at Rajat’s university. She finds love in Rajat’s mentor, Prashant. Chhaya has a mind of her own; she is a strong-headed yet amicable person, and people find it easy to open up to her. Besides being progressive, she is also unafraid to make mistakes in life.”

Speaking about taking up a role unlike any other she has played in the past, Kusha added, “Interestingly, my character in Dehati Ladke is unlike any other roles that I have done in the past. I have mostly essayed extremely urban characters. I’ve never really played a professor, especially somebody who quotes poets and imparts wisdom at the drop of a hat. So, that was very interesting. I like the fact that the show is a coming-of-age drama about a guy who moves out of his village to make it in a big city. Additionally, working with my co-actors was fantastic. I had a ball working with Shine and Asif. Shine and I had the most number of scenes in the series. I must admit, he’s a great scene partner, and he’s performed wonderfully in the show, too.”

You can relive your college days with Dehati Ladke on Amazon miniTV, available on Amazon’s shopping app, on Fire TV, and on Play Store.

