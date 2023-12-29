Eye-Q Reaches Landmark with Treatment of 75 Lakh Patients Since Inception

Eye-Q Hospitals, a pioneer in comprehensive eye care services, proudly announces a significant milestone with the successful treatment of 75 lakh patients across India and Nigeria since its inception. In the year 2023 alone, Eye-Q serviced a total of 305745 cases with around 20% free opd offered under the welfare initiatives. With the vision to treat growing blindness in India, the brand aims to conduct 6 lakh comprehensive eye examinations by 2027.

Over years, Eye-Q Hospitals has expanded its footprint to 29 Super-Speciality Eye Hospitals across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat in India, along with three hospitals in Nigeria, Africa. Driven by its dedication to providing high-quality eye care at affordable costs, the majority of cases treated by the eye care chain have been related to cataracts.

The prevalence of unattended cataracts in individuals aged ≥60 has been reported as 58% in North India (95% CI, 56–60) and 53% in South India (95% CI, 51–55), according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). Eye-Q’s ongoing initiatives in treating cataract patients contribute immensely to reducing this prevalence and enhancing the overall eye health landscape in India.

Dr. Ajay Sharma, Founder and CMD of Eye-Q Hospitals, expressed his enthusiasm about reaching this milestone. He stated, “At Eye-Q, our mission has always been to make quality eye care accessible to all. Treating 75 lakh patients is a testament to our commitment, and we will continue to focus on expanding our reach and introducing advanced technologies to enhance the quality of eye care in India and beyond. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the incredible members of the Eye-Q team whose dedication and hard work made this achievement possible.”

Eye-Q Hospitals has also been at the forefront of innovation, integrating cutting-edge technologies such as the Femto Cataract, I-LASIK Machine and SILK etc. In addition Eye-Q trained 167 no of staff across its hospital chain in 2023. This exemplifies Eye-Q’s dedication to staying ahead in the field of eye care, ensuring that patients receive the latest advancements and care for their vision needs.

Eye-Q Hospitals is not only making strides in metropolitan areas but is also extending its presence to tier 2 cities in India, reinforcing its commitment to making quality eye care more accessible to diverse communities.