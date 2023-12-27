IEC International Standards Promotion Center (Nanjing) and Huawei Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement

Shenzhen, China – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, December 27, 2023

The IEC International Standards Promotion Center (Nanjing) and Huawei signed a strategic cooperation agreement to cooperate extensively across multiple fields to accelerate the digital transformation of the electric power industry in China.

In accordance with the agreement, the IEC International Standards Promotion Center (Nanjing) and Huawei will develop mechanisms for mutual high-level visits and regular exchanges. The two sides will hold meetings consistently to discuss the development trends and challenges of digital transformation in the electric power industry as well as how to tackle them, and will strengthen exchanges and cooperation in electric power digitalization. At the same time, the two sides will establish a joint standards R&D mechanism to formulate and promote relevant standards and regulations regarding power digitalization. They will contribute to the development of the power industry by replicating successful practices and sharing experience on a global scale.

The signing of the agreement marks a milestone in the cooperation between IEC International Standards Promotion Center (Nanjing) and Huawei. Set up by Standardization Administration of China (SAC) and Chinese Society for Electrical Engineering (CSEE), IEC International Standards Promotion Center (Nanjing) is committed to providing support and service for relevant Chinese and International institutions, enterprises and experts to participate in IEC international standardization activities. As one of the best transition partners that has worked closely with more than 190 power companies around the world, Huawei actively supports and participates in the standard-setting work to jointly build a healthy industrial ecosystem. Looking to the future, the two sides hope to continue working together on the digitalization of electric power, with the aim of helping the global power industry go smart.

Fan Jianbin, Director General of IEC International Standards Promotion Center (Nanjing), and David Sun, CEO of Huaweis Electric Power Digitalization BU, were the ones to sign the agreement. Shu Yinbiao, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, President of the Chinese Society for Electrical Engineering, and the 36th President of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), and Guo Ping, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Huawei attended and acted as witness.

For more about Huaweis electric power digitalization solutions, please visithttps://e.huawei.com/en/industries/grid.