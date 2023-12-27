Emoneeds Revolutionizes Mental Health Care with Digital Solutions, Completes 48000 sessions in 2023 , Plans 1 Lakh sessions in 2024

Emoneeds, a leading mental well-being platform, has announced a remarkable milestone with over 48,000 sessions served to date. This achievement reflects Emoneeds’ unwavering commitment to addressing the comprehensive mental and emotional health needs of individuals and families in India. In the pursuit of its mission, Emoneeds has set ambitious goals for 2024, aiming to reach 100,000 sessions, spanning both healthcare facilities and at-home services. Future plans include integrating advanced AI diagnostic tools and initiating community engagement programs.

Financially, Emoneeds has witnessed substantial growth, with the current fiscal year’s revenue hitting 2.5 cr, showcasing a consistent 20% month-on-month increase. Operating in over 145 towns, Emoneeds expanded its operations to new cities including Operating in over 145 towns, Emoneeds expanded its operations to new cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata this year, setting its sights on establishing a physical presence in Delhi for the upcoming year.

To enhance mental health care accessibility, Emoneeds even forged strategic partnerships with distinguished entities such as Nephroplus, Tata1MG, Medibuddy, Practo, Docgenie, Lybrate, and ACT Grants. In continuation of this dedication, the platform aspires to establish 20 additional collaborations in the upcoming year. Notable achievements also include a considerable reduction in hospitalization rates, further emphasizing Emoneeds’ impact on improving mental health outcomes. Simultaneously, Emoneeds has witnessed substantial team growth, with the current year’s employee count reaching 45, a remarkable increase from the 20 team members in December 2022.

“At Emoneeds, our unwavering commitment to our vision is resolute, especially in light of the escalating mental health challenges in India. We have stood firm, providing critical support to individuals and families navigating less severe to complex mental health conditions. The consistent growth we’ve achieved is not just a statistic but a positive indicator that our efforts are making a real impact. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the entire Emoneeds family for their dedication and hard work. Witnessing the tangible results of our collective efforts, we are encouraged to maintain this momentum. Going forward, we aspire to continue making a meaningful difference in the mental well-being landscape, fostering a future where accessible and holistic mental health care is a reality for all” said Dr. Neerja Aggarwal Cofounder & CEO, at Emoneeds.

With an initial investment of half a Million US dollars from its founders, Emoneeds has established itself as a comprehensive specialist, covering an extensive spectrum of mental health and well-being areas. Employing a holistic approach that seamlessly integrates digital technology and expert care, Emoneeds offers a distinctive solution tailored for chronic mental health patients, emphasizing both relapse prevention and functional recovery. The mental health professionals at Emoneeds exhibit a deep understanding of diverse mental health conditions, including bipolar disorder, anxiety disorder, depression, OCD, personality disorders, and schizophrenia. This profound comprehension empowers them to provide targeted care for individuals grappling with these challenges. In addition, their expertise extends beyond individual treatments, encompassing family therapy and rehabilitation. Crucially, Emoneeds has played a critical role in raising awareness and providing services, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas. This holistic approach highlights Emoneeds’ steadfast commitment to delivering holistic and evidence-based mental health care.