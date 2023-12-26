Intermountain Health Hospitals Named as U.S. News & World Report Top Providers for Maternity Care

U.S. News & World Report annual ranking is designed to be a guide to help inform expecting families, recognizes 17 Intermountain Health hospitals

U.S. News & World Report has recognized 17 Intermountain Health hospitals in its annual rankings of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care in America for 2024.

U.S. New & World Report determines their rankings by analyzing labor and delivery data from a host of topics including newborn complications, Caesarean-section and breastfeeding rates, along with whether a hospital meets new federal criteria for “birthing-friendly” practices. The annual ranking is designed to be a guide to help inform expecting families on where they can receive the best care in their area.

“The personalized, expert care our expectant mothers receive from our caregivers contributes to an exceptional patient experience and healthy outcomes for both mom and baby,” said Sean Esplin, MD, senior medical director for Women’s Health and Neonatal Clinical Program at Intermountain Health. “To see so many Intermountain hospitals featured on this list recognizes the high-quality care given by our caregivers every day which is truly making a difference in the health of the communities we serve.”

The Intermountain maternity hospitals receiving a high-performance ranking include:

American Fork Hospital in American Fork, Utah.

Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley, Idaho.

Cedar City Hospital in Cedar City, Utah.

Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette, Colorado.

Holy Rosary Healthcare in Miles City, Montana.

Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.

LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Layton Hospital in Layton, Utah.

Logan Regional Hospital in Logan, Utah.

Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah.

Orem Community Hospital in Orem, Utah.

Platte Valley Hospital in Brighton, Colorado.

Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver, Colorado.

St. George Regional Hospital in St. George, Utah.

St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.

St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, Montana.

This year, the publication gave a new second recognition to select facilities as vital Maternity Access Hospitals. This designation recognizes care provided to areas, that if not for the hospital being there, they would be considered maternity deserts. Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital and Cedar City Hospitals in Utah, and Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley, Idaho, were given this second recognition.

Along with exceptional care inside the hospital, Intermountain Health recently expanded its outpatient lactation consultation services by using telehealth to assist mothers once they’re home.

Telehealth lactation services allow moms who are breastfeeding to speak with lactation consultant using their computer or phone to get guidance about breastfeeding and help answer any related questions or concerns. Because a mother doesn’t have to come into a medical office, it saves time and expands access to care.

For more information on the U.S. News & World Report rankings, click here. For more information on Intermountain Health Women and Newborn programs, click here.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information or updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.