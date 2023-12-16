Japan – JCB and GLN agree to accept Korean code payment services at Smart Code merchants

TOKYO, Dec 14, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – JCB Co., Ltd, Japan’s leading international payment brand, has agreed to enable Korean code payment service*1 provided by GLN at Smart Code merchants in Japan by the end of FY2023. This will enable users of Korean code payment services such as GLN, KEB Hana Bank and KB Kookmin Bank to shop at Smart Code merchants in Japan. This is the second case of an international code payment service provider adopting Smart Code, following KASIKORNBANK in Thailand.

South Korea has the largest number of travelers to Japan, with 5,525,900*2 South Korean visitors travelling to Japan between January and October 2023. There is a growing demand in Japan for access to code payment services available in Asia in order to capture inbound tourism spending, but as the specifications for code payment services vary among payment service providers, there has been a system and operational burden for merchants to adopt code payments.

In response to those, JCB is collaborating with GLN to enable the acceptance of international code payments at Smart Code merchants in Japan by making GLN’s payment network Smart Code compliant. Merchants adopting Smart Code will be able to accept international code payments without the need for additional contracts or system and operational support.

*1 Payment service providers using GLN’s global payment network (including those planned). To be expanded in due course.