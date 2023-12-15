Blue Apple Bus Company Announces New Daily Bus Service from Canton Rte 138 Park and Ride to Logan

Daily bus service to Logan Airport to begin on December 13, 2023.

CANTON, Mass. – Dec. 13, 2023 – PRLog — Blue Apple Bus Company (http://blueapplebus.com) announced today that, effective Wednesday, December 13th, the company will start daily bus service from the Canton Park and Ride Lot on Route 138 to Logan Airport in Boston. For bus schedule and tickets, go to: blueapplebus.com

John Cogliano, President and CEO of Blue Apple Bus Company, said that the new bus service between the Canton – Route 138 Park and Ride Lot to Logan Airport will provide a reliable transportation option that is cost effective for the public. The Blue Apple bus service from Canton to Logan Airport is a real solution to the high price of gas and the stressful drive people have traveling to the airport.

“The Blue Apple bus service will start with eleven daily northbound trips and ten daily southbound trips of bus service between the Canton – Route 138 Park and Ride Lot and Logan Airport. The bus service from Canton will start at 3:20 am to 9:20 pm and from Logan Airport to Canton from 4:00 am to 10:45 PM,” said Cogliano. “This new daily bus service will increase frequency as the ridership increases to Logan Airport. The Blue Apple Bus service from the Canton – Route 138 Park and Ride Lot to Logan Airport is a game-changer for people living in communities connecting to Route 93 and Route 95.”

Cogliano, who held the top state transportation positions including Massachusetts Secretary of Transportation and Chairman of the MBTA, Commissioner of the Massachusetts Highway Department, and the Chairman and CEO of the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority, said, “This new daily bus service from Canton to Logan Airport is a public-private partnership that only could have happened with the support of the Healey-Driscoll Administration, GATRA, MassDOT, Federal Highway Administration, Federal Transit Administration, US Congressman Stephen Lynch, State Senator Paul Feeney, State Representative William Galvin, and the Town of Canton; all working together.”

“Blue Apple’s new bus service is a great example of what happens when the public and private sector work together. This new service is an opportunity for our administration to support the community here in Canton by connecting residents with a reliable way to get to the airport, and to do it in a way that aligns with our climate goals. Not only is this an important goal for partnership and collaboration, but it also serves as a way to bring us one step closer towards creating a Massachusetts that is more affordable, equitable, and competitive” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll.

Overnight Parking is not allowed at the Canton – Route 138 Park and Ride lot

.

For additional information or media inquiries, please contact Blue Apple Bus Company at info@blueapplebus.com or call 617-773-9403.