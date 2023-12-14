Accor continues its expansion in Southern India with the Signing of Mercure Rajahmundry City Centre

Accor, a world-leading hospitality Group boasting more than 1,000 properties located across Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, is pleased to announce its latest addition to the Mercure portfolio in India. Developed in collaboration with Compass Enterprise Private Limited, led by Dr. Ganni Bhaskara Rao, the property is strategically located on the city’s main 100 Feet Road.

Rajahmundry stands out for its thriving industries and prominent bullion markets and is a significant Hindu pilgrimage destination. Mercure Rajahmundry City Centre is set to bring together a seamless fusion of authenticity and comfort across its 120 rooms. The hotel will elevate the dining experience with three unique Food and Beverage Outlets, complemented by an expansive 1,000 sqm Banqueting Facility for hosting grand events. Guests can indulge in holistic relaxation at the Fitness Centre and Spa, ensuring a memorable and rejuvenating stay.

Aniruddh Kumar, Vice President of Development, India & South Asia for Accor, promised an incomparable experience at Mercure Rajahmundry City Centre, stating, “This collaboration will enable us to contribute to Rajahmundry’s economic and cultural section, providing a world-class destination that reflects the city’s heritage and modern spirit. The opening of Mercure Rajahmundry City Centre marks another milestone in Accor’s journey to redefine the hospitality landscape in India”.

Dr. Ganni Bhaskara Rao, Chairman, Compass Enterprise Private Limited, part of GSL Group “Our family is proud to bring the first international branded hotel to this historical city. We are confident that Mercure Rajahmundry City Centre will set new standards in hospitality excellence,”

Mercure is a rare midscale brand that brings the strength of an international network with the promise of a genuinely local experience. Mercure hotels not only provide a guarantee of quality, but they also offer an immersive local experience, featuring unique interiors reflective of their regional culture, and filled with the personality, character, and individuality of the destinations in which each hotel resides. With locations in more than sixty countries around the world, Mercure is the ultimate place to discover, taste and share a truly enriching travel experience.

Accor currently operates 61 properties in India, under the Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and Ibis brands. The Group has a strong pipeline of 30 properties currently under development in India.